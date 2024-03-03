2024 LIV Golf Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abduallah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Niemann won this event to win on LIV Golf for the second time in three events this season, taking a three-shot win on 17-under 193 after playing the final round in with a nearly perfect card to shoot 4-under 66.

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel finished in joint second place on 13-under total, with Bryson DeChambeau on 12-under total and in fourth place alone.

Anthony Kim finished in last place in his first pro golf start in nearly 12 years, finishing 33 shots behind Niemann on 16-over total.

Niemann won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Jeddah recap notes

Niemann earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by four shots, with the four team members (DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Smash finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the LIV Golf Hong Kong event.

2024 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details