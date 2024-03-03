2024 LIV Golf Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 LIV Golf Jeddah final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

March 3, 2024
The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abduallah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Niemann won this event to win on LIV Golf for the second time in three events this season, taking a three-shot win on 17-under 193 after playing the final round in with a nearly perfect card to shoot 4-under 66.

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel finished in joint second place on 13-under total, with Bryson DeChambeau on 12-under total and in fourth place alone.

Anthony Kim finished in last place in his first pro golf start in nearly 12 years, finishing 33 shots behind Niemann on 16-over total.

Niemann won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Jeddah recap notes

Niemann earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by four shots, with the four team members (DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Stinger earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Smash finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the LIV Golf Hong Kong event.

2024 LIV Golf Jeddah final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Joaquin Niemann -17 63 64 66 193 $4,000,000
T2 Charl Schwartzel -13 63 66 68 197 $1,875,000
T2 Louis Oosthuizen -13 64 66 67 197 $1,875,000
4 Bryson DeChambeau -12 63 73 62 198 $1,000,000
5 Jon Rahm -11 62 69 68 199 $800,000
T6 Adrian Meronk -10 62 69 69 200 $508,750
T6 Anirban Lahiri -10 68 67 65 200 $508,750
T6 Charles Howell III -10 67 69 64 200 $508,750
T6 Jason Kokrak -10 65 70 65 200 $508,750
T6 Phil Mickelson -10 65 68 67 200 $508,750
T6 Talor Gooch -10 65 68 67 200 $508,750
T12 Abraham Ancer -9 68 63 70 201 $350,000
T12 Brooks Koepka -9 69 66 66 201 $350,000
14 Matt Jones -8 70 66 66 202 $320,000
T15 Branden Grace -7 67 65 71 203 $262,143
T15 Carlos Ortiz -7 69 69 65 203 $262,143
T15 David Puig -7 68 68 67 203 $262,143
T15 Dean Burmester -7 67 67 69 203 $262,143
T15 Kevin Na -7 66 66 71 203 $262,143
T15 Sergio Garcia -7 67 71 65 203 $262,143
T15 Tyrrell Hatton -7 65 69 69 203 $262,143
T22 Brendan Steele -6 65 69 70 204 $203,000
T22 Cameron Tringale -6 68 66 70 204 $203,000
T22 Lucas Herbert -6 65 66 73 204 $203,000
T22 Pat Perez -6 68 69 67 204 $203,000
T22 Sebastian Munoz -6 67 68 69 204 $203,000
T27 Danny Lee -5 72 69 64 205 $182,500
T27 Dustin Johnson -5 66 72 67 205 $182,500
T29 Paul Casey -4 69 68 69 206 $172,500
T29 Sam Horsfield -4 68 70 68 206 $172,500
T31 Graeme McDowell -3 72 69 66 207 $153,833
T31 Henrik Stenson -3 68 69 70 207 $153,833
T31 J Kozuma -3 68 62 77 207 $153,833
T31 Kieran Vincent -3 70 67 70 207 $153,833
T31 Mito Pereira -3 70 69 68 207 $153,833
T31 Richard Bland -3 68 69 70 207 $153,833
T37 Harold Varner III -2 68 69 71 208 $139,000
T37 Patrick Reed -2 65 70 73 208 $139,000
T37 Peter Uihlein -2 67 71 70 208 $139,000
T37 Thomas Pieters -2 70 67 71 208 $139,000
T41 Andy Ogletree -1 71 69 69 209 $129,750
T41 Cam Smith -1 69 70 70 209 $129,750
T41 Marc Leishman -1 72 66 71 209 $129,750
T41 Scott Vincent -1 67 75 67 209 $129,750
45 Martin Kaymer E 69 70 71 210 $125,000
T46 Bubba Watson 1 74 66 71 211 $124,000
T46 Kalle Samooja 1 70 69 72 211 $124,000
T48 Caleb Surratt 2 66 75 71 212 $90,000
T48 Eugenio Chacarra 2 71 69 72 212 $90,000
50 Lee Westwood 3 69 70 74 213 $60,000
51 Ian Poulter 4 70 73 71 214 $60,000
52 Hudson Swafford 5 72 70 73 215 $50,000
53 Anthony Kim 16 76 76 74 226 $50,000

