2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong field: Players, rankings

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong.

The LIV Golf Hong Kong field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Anthony Kim and more.

This is set to be a 54-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the fourth tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third tournament of the series, with 13 teams of four and two wild-card players in the field, including Anthony Kim.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday. Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim will play this LIV Golf season as a wild-card player, without a team affiliation.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

PLAYER Abraham Ancer Richard Bland Dean Burmester Paul Casey Bryson DeChambeau Sergio Garcia Talor Gooch Branden Grace Tyrrell Hatton Lucas Herbert Sam Horsfield Charles Howell Dustin Johnson Matt Jones Martin Kaymer Anthony Kim Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Jinichiro Kozuma Anirban Lahiri Danny Lee Marc Leishman Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Graeme McDowell Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Sebastian Munoz Kevin Na Joaquin Niemann Andy Ogletree Louis Oosthuizen Carlos Ortiz Mito Pereira Pat Perez Thomas Pieters Ian Poulter David Puig Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Kalle Samooja Charl Schwartzel Cameron Smith Brendan Steele Henrik Stenson Caleb Surratt Hudson Swafford Cameron Tringale Peter Uihlein Harold Varner Scott Vincent Kieran Vincent Bubba Watson Lee Westwood Matthew Wolff

