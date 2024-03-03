2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore.
Green managed to win the event with a birdie on the 72nd hole of the tournament to win for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour.
Her 13-under 275 total was good enough to beat Celine Boutier by a single shot, capping off a run of three-consecutive birdies to end the golf tournament and win the trophy.
Four players -- Yuna Nishimura, Mi Hyang Lee, Brooke Henderson and Nasa Hataoka -- finished in a tie for third place, three shots behind Boutier.
Green won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.
HSBC Women's World Championship recap notes
Green picks up the win in the fourth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time.
By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 62 players finishing the tournament. This was a limited-field, no-cut event, with four players withdrawing. One amateur played and was not paid for their finish.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA.
2024 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Hannah Green
|-13
|74
|67
|67
|67
|275
|$270,000
|2
|Celine Boutier
|-12
|73
|64
|72
|67
|276
|$169,786
|T3
|Yuna Nishimura
|-9
|71
|73
|69
|66
|279
|$89,471
|T3
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-9
|73
|69
|70
|67
|279
|$89,471
|T3
|Brooke Henderson
|-9
|75
|66
|70
|68
|279
|$89,471
|T3
|Nasa Hataoka
|-9
|71
|69
|70
|69
|279
|$89,471
|7
|Andrea Lee
|-8
|70
|72
|67
|71
|280
|$52,521
|T8
|Allisen Corpuz
|-7
|71
|72
|71
|67
|281
|$38,484
|
|T8
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-7
|73
|68
|73
|67
|281
|$38,484
|T8
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-7
|68
|72
|71
|70
|281
|$38,484
|T8
|Jin Young Ko
|-7
|71
|73
|66
|71
|281
|$38,484
|T8
|Ayaka Furue
|-7
|71
|67
|68
|75
|281
|$38,484
|T13
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-6
|73
|72
|68
|69
|282
|$27,886
|T13
|Linn Grant
|-6
|69
|73
|71
|69
|282
|$27,886
|T13
|Ruoning Yin
|-6
|71
|72
|69
|70
|282
|$27,886
|T13
|Peiyun Chien
|-6
|72
|68
|70
|72
|282
|$27,886
|
|T17
|Yuka Saso
|-5
|74
|75
|68
|66
|283
|$22,681
|T17
|Sei Young Kim
|-5
|77
|67
|69
|70
|283
|$22,681
|T17
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-5
|71
|68
|74
|70
|283
|$22,681
|T17
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|$22,681
|21
|Aditi Ashok
|-4
|72
|69
|73
|70
|284
|$20,637
|T22
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-3
|72
|72
|69
|72
|285
|$19,149
|T22
|In Gee Chun
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|72
|285
|$19,149
|T22
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-3
|72
|69
|71
|73
|285
|$19,149
|
|T25
|Gaby Lopez
|-1
|74
|73
|69
|71
|287
|$16,779
|T25
|Jenny Shin
|-1
|71
|71
|72
|73
|287
|$16,779
|T25
|Grace Kim
|-1
|74
|71
|67
|75
|287
|$16,779
|T25
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-1
|72
|71
|69
|75
|287
|$16,779
|T29
|Albane Valenzuela
|E
|71
|76
|73
|68
|288
|$14,036
|T29
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|E
|70
|73
|77
|68
|288
|$14,036
|T29
|Esther Henseleit
|E
|69
|73
|76
|70
|288
|$14,036
|T29
|Minjee Lee
|E
|74
|71
|72
|71
|288
|$14,036
|
|T29
|Amy Yang
|E
|71
|73
|73
|71
|288
|$14,036
|T34
|Leona Maguire
|1
|70
|77
|75
|67
|289
|$11,434
|T34
|Lauren Coughlin
|1
|77
|71
|71
|70
|289
|$11,434
|T34
|Xiyu Lin
|1
|76
|72
|69
|72
|289
|$11,434
|T34
|Lydia Ko
|1
|76
|70
|71
|72
|289
|$11,434
|T34
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|1
|73
|69
|74
|73
|289
|$11,434
|T39
|Carlota Ciganda
|2
|74
|73
|74
|69
|290
|$9,853
|T39
|Yu Liu
|2
|77
|70
|71
|72
|290
|$9,853
|
|T41
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|3
|79
|69
|73
|70
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Jennifer Kupcho
|3
|73
|75
|73
|70
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Sarah Kemp
|3
|75
|72
|74
|70
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Jiyai Shin
|3
|74
|75
|70
|72
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Elizabeth Szokol
|3
|75
|69
|74
|73
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Hyo Joo Kim
|3
|70
|70
|78
|73
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Perrine Delacour
|3
|74
|73
|70
|74
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|3
|71
|76
|69
|75
|291
|$7,963
|T41
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|3
|71
|69
|76
|75
|291
|$7,963
|50
|Cheyenne Knight
|4
|72
|76
|71
|73
|292
|$6,506
|T51
|Alison Lee
|5
|79
|69
|77
|68
|293
|$6,228
|T51
|A Lim Kim
|5
|75
|72
|74
|72
|293
|$6,228
|T53
|Anna Nordqvist
|6
|74
|73
|73
|74
|294
|$5,856
|T53
|Azahara Munoz
|6
|77
|72
|69
|76
|294
|$5,856
|55
|Danielle Kang
|7
|74
|79
|71
|71
|295
|$5,577
|56
|Eun-Hee Ji
|8
|75
|75
|75
|71
|296
|$5,391
|57
|Linnea Strom
|11
|80
|74
|74
|71
|299
|$5,206
|T58
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|12
|81
|72
|74
|73
|300
|$4,927
|T58
|Miranda Wang
|12
|79
|75
|71
|75
|300
|$4,927
|T60
|Maja Stark
|13
|77
|77
|76
|71
|301
|$4,602
|T60
|Celine Borge
|13
|74
|74
|75
|78
|301
|$4,602
|62
|Xingtong Chen (a)
|18
|76
|76
|82
|72
|306
|$0