2024 HSBC Women's World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 3, 2024
Golf News Net
The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore.

Green managed to win the event with a birdie on the 72nd hole of the tournament to win for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour.

Her 13-under 275 total was good enough to beat Celine Boutier by a single shot, capping off a run of three-consecutive birdies to end the golf tournament and win the trophy.

Four players -- Yuna Nishimura, Mi Hyang Lee, Brooke Henderson and Nasa Hataoka -- finished in a tie for third place, three shots behind Boutier.

Green won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

HSBC Women's World Championship recap notes

Green picks up the win in the fourth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time.

By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 62 players finishing the tournament. This was a limited-field, no-cut event, with four players withdrawing. One amateur played and was not paid for their finish.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA.

2024 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hannah Green -13 74 67 67 67 275 $270,000
2 Celine Boutier -12 73 64 72 67 276 $169,786
T3 Yuna Nishimura -9 71 73 69 66 279 $89,471
T3 Mi Hyang Lee -9 73 69 70 67 279 $89,471
T3 Brooke Henderson -9 75 66 70 68 279 $89,471
T3 Nasa Hataoka -9 71 69 70 69 279 $89,471
7 Andrea Lee -8 70 72 67 71 280 $52,521
T8 Allisen Corpuz -7 71 72 71 67 281 $38,484
T8 Patty Tavatanakit -7 73 68 73 67 281 $38,484
T8 Sarah Schmelzel -7 68 72 71 70 281 $38,484
T8 Jin Young Ko -7 71 73 66 71 281 $38,484
T8 Ayaka Furue -7 71 67 68 75 281 $38,484
T13 Pajaree Anannarukarn -6 73 72 68 69 282 $27,886
T13 Linn Grant -6 69 73 71 69 282 $27,886
T13 Ruoning Yin -6 71 72 69 70 282 $27,886
T13 Peiyun Chien -6 72 68 70 72 282 $27,886
T17 Yuka Saso -5 74 75 68 66 283 $22,681
T17 Sei Young Kim -5 77 67 69 70 283 $22,681
T17 Madelene Sagstrom -5 71 68 74 70 283 $22,681
T17 Hye-Jin Choi -5 71 70 69 73 283 $22,681
21 Aditi Ashok -4 72 69 73 70 284 $20,637
T22 Ariya Jutanugarn -3 72 72 69 72 285 $19,149
T22 In Gee Chun -3 70 73 70 72 285 $19,149
T22 Hae Ran Ryu -3 72 69 71 73 285 $19,149
T25 Gaby Lopez -1 74 73 69 71 287 $16,779
T25 Jenny Shin -1 71 71 72 73 287 $16,779
T25 Grace Kim -1 74 71 67 75 287 $16,779
T25 Gemma Dryburgh -1 72 71 69 75 287 $16,779
T29 Albane Valenzuela E 71 76 73 68 288 $14,036
T29 Chanettee Wannasaen E 70 73 77 68 288 $14,036
T29 Esther Henseleit E 69 73 76 70 288 $14,036
T29 Minjee Lee E 74 71 72 71 288 $14,036
T29 Amy Yang E 71 73 73 71 288 $14,036
T34 Leona Maguire 1 70 77 75 67 289 $11,434
T34 Lauren Coughlin 1 77 71 71 70 289 $11,434
T34 Xiyu Lin 1 76 72 69 72 289 $11,434
T34 Lydia Ko 1 76 70 71 72 289 $11,434
T34 Jasmine Suwannapura 1 73 69 74 73 289 $11,434
T39 Carlota Ciganda 2 74 73 74 69 290 $9,853
T39 Yu Liu 2 77 70 71 72 290 $9,853
T41 Emily Kristine Pedersen 3 79 69 73 70 291 $7,963
T41 Jennifer Kupcho 3 73 75 73 70 291 $7,963
T41 Sarah Kemp 3 75 72 74 70 291 $7,963
T41 Jiyai Shin 3 74 75 70 72 291 $7,963
T41 Elizabeth Szokol 3 75 69 74 73 291 $7,963
T41 Hyo Joo Kim 3 70 70 78 73 291 $7,963
T41 Perrine Delacour 3 74 73 70 74 291 $7,963
T41 Bianca Pagdanganan 3 71 76 69 75 291 $7,963
T41 Stephanie Kyriacou 3 71 69 76 75 291 $7,963
50 Cheyenne Knight 4 72 76 71 73 292 $6,506
T51 Alison Lee 5 79 69 77 68 293 $6,228
T51 A Lim Kim 5 75 72 74 72 293 $6,228
T53 Anna Nordqvist 6 74 73 73 74 294 $5,856
T53 Azahara Munoz 6 77 72 69 76 294 $5,856
55 Danielle Kang 7 74 79 71 71 295 $5,577
56 Eun-Hee Ji 8 75 75 75 71 296 $5,391
57 Linnea Strom 11 80 74 74 71 299 $5,206
T58 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 12 81 72 74 73 300 $4,927
T58 Miranda Wang 12 79 75 71 75 300 $4,927
T60 Maja Stark 13 77 77 76 71 301 $4,602
T60 Celine Borge 13 74 74 75 78 301 $4,602
62 Xingtong Chen (a) 18 76 76 82 72 306 $0

