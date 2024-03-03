2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming schedule

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday at PGA National's Champion Course, meaning the contenders for the long-running PGA Tour event have to go on for another day.

The resumption of the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches is set to begin from PGA National at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Monday in Florida.

Approximately two-thirds of the 68 players that made the 36-hole cut finished their final round on Sunday, and that leaves 26 players from the field to finish anywhere from one to 13 holes to get to the finish.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Monday TV schedule, times, channels

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament, with the resumption of coverage starting from 8 a.m. Eastern time. A total of 26 players remaining in the field have to complete the final round.

Golf Channel will carry the coverage until there is a winner, expected to be around 11 a.m.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches streaming schedule: How to watch online on Monday

Golf Channel and NBC Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. NBC coverage airs on the NBC Sports app, as well on NBCSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

All coverage can also be streamed on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will also have coverage with their live streams for subscribers starting at 8 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches Monday format

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches will be played to completion of 72 holes. If there is a tie for the lead after 72 holes are played, then Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches playoff format will come into play. The playoff will start on 18 and be played until there is a winner.