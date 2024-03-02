2024 HSBC Women's World Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

March 2, 2024
Golf News Net
The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship prize money payout is from the $1.8 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the HSBC Women's World Championship prize pool is at $277,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $169,299. The HSBC Women's World Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The HSBC Women's World Championship field is headed by Celine Boutier, Hannah Green, Ayaka Furue and more.

This tournament started with 66 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 66 players can improve in the final round. Georgia Hall made the cut but withdrew after the third round, so she will be paid last-place money.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship from the correct 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid, which is not the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 HSBC Women's World Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $169,299
3 $122,815
4 $95,006
5 $76,470
6 $62,566
7 $52,370
8 $45,883
9 $41,248
10 $37,540
11 $34,757
12 $32,441
13 $30,401
14 $28,548
15 $26,880
16 $25,396
17 $24,099
18 $22,988
19 $22,061
20 $21,318
21 $20,578
22 $19,835
23 $19,094
24 $18,353
25 $17,704
26 $17,056
27 $16,406
28 $15,757
29 $15,109
30 $14,552
31 $13,996
32 $13,439
33 $12,884
34 $12,327
35 $11,865
36 $11,401
37 $10,938
38 $10,474
39 $10,010
40 $9,640
41 $9,269
42 $8,899
43 $8,527
44 $8,157
45 $7,879
46 $7,600
47 $7,322
48 $7,044
49 $6,766
50 $6,488
51 $6,303
52 $6,118
53 $5,932
54 $5,748
55 $5,561
56 $5,375
57 $5,191
58 $5,005
59 $4,821
60 $4,635
61 $4,542
62 $4,449
63 $4,356
64 $4,264
65 $4,171
66 $4,078

