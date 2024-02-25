2024 LIV Golf Jeddah field: Players, rankings
LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf Jeddah field: Players, rankings

February 25, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Anthony Kim
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

The LIV Golf Jeddah field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Anthony Kim and more.

This is set to be a 54-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the third tournament of the series, with 13 teams of four and two wild-card players in the field, including Anthony Kim.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday. Hudson Swafford will play this LIV Golf season as a wild-card player, without a team affiliation.

MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 LIV Golf Jeddah field

PLAYER
Abraham Ancer
Richard Bland
Dean Burmester
Paul Casey
Bryson DeChambeau
Sergio Garcia
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Tyrrell Hatton
Lucas Herbert
Sam Horsfield
Charles Howell
Dustin Johnson
Matt Jones
Martin Kaymer
Anthony Kim
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Jinichiro Kozuma
Anirban Lahiri
Danny Lee
Marc Leishman
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Graeme McDowell
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Andy Ogletree
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Mito Pereira
Pat Perez
Thomas Pieters
Ian Poulter
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Kalle Samooja
Charl Schwartzel
Cameron Smith
Brendan Steele
Henrik Stenson
Caleb Surratt
Hudson Swafford
Cameron Tringale
Peter Uihlein
Harold Varner
Scott Vincent
Kieran Vincent
Bubba Watson
Lee Westwood
Matthew Wolff

Top 50 players in 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah field

RANK PLAYER
3 Jon Rahm
29 Brooks Koepka
44 Cameron Smith
49 Adrian Meronk

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.