2024 International Series Oman final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

February 25, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of an Asian Tour flag
The 2024 International Series Oman final leaderboard is headed by winner Carlos Ortiz, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Al Mouj Golf in Oman.

Ortiz earned the win to take the second event of the year, winning by four shots on 19-under 269 to beat Louis Oosthuizen, who was looking for his third win in the last four months.

Joaquin Niemann finished in third place on his own, already a winner on LIV Golf this year.

Ortiz won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Oman recap notes

Ortiz earned 15.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the second event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with New Zealand Open event.

2024 International Series Oman final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Carlos Ortiz -19 67 69 68 65 269 $360,000
2 Louis Oosthuizen -15 71 66 67 69 273 $220,000
3 Joaquin Niemann  -14 66 73 68 67 274 $126,000
T4 Maverick Antcliff  -13 74 68 68 65 275 $91,000
T4 Mito Pereira -13 67 66 76 66 275 $91,000
6 Peter Uihlein  -12 69 66 70 71 276 $66,600
T7 Takumi Kanaya -11 70 69 70 68 277 $49,600
T7 Mingyu Cho  -11 69 72 67 69 277 $49,600
T7 Matthew Wolff -11 71 63 73 70 277 $49,600
T10 David Puig  -10 65 75 70 68 278 $33,975
T10 Lucas Herbert -10 70 69 67 72 278 $33,975
T10 Travis Smyth  -10 69 68 68 73 278 $33,975
T10 Prom Meesawat  -10 70 70 65 73 278 $33,975
T14 Sarit Suwannarut -8 68 68 75 69 280 $27,100
T14 Kevin Yuan  -8 67 68 74 71 280 $27,100
T14 Kristoffer Broberg -8 68 70 70 72 280 $27,100
T14 Justin Warren  -8 70 70 68 72 280 $27,100
T18 Scott Vincent  -7 69 71 69 72 281 $23,600
T18 Kieran Vincent -7 70 69 67 75 281 $23,600
T18 Sampson Zheng -7 68 69 68 76 281 $0
21 Justin Quiban  -5 71 67 67 78 283 $22,300
T22 Bio Kim  -4 69 70 73 72 284 $20,600
T22 Bjorn Hellgren  -4 68 75 69 72 284 $20,600
T22 Richard T. Lee  -4 70 72 71 71 284 $20,600
T22 Aaron Wilkin  -4 73 69 71 71 284 $20,600
T22 Charng-Tai Sudsom -4 68 74 68 74 284 $20,600
T27 James Piot  -3 72 70 70 73 285 $17,900
T27 Branden Grace -3 72 68 71 74 285 $17,900
T27 Ye Wocheng  -3 71 68 71 75 285 $17,900
T27 Jed Morgan  -3 71 73 73 68 285 $17,900
T31 Deyen Lawson  -2 71 66 75 74 286 $15,229
T31 Karandeep Kochhar  -2 72 69 72 73 286 $15,229
T31 Sadom Kaewkanjana  -2 71 71 72 72 286 $15,229
T31 Scott Hend  -2 69 71 71 75 286 $15,229
T31 Carlos Pigem  -2 73 68 74 71 286 $15,229
T31 Dean Burmester -2 69 69 71 77 286 $15,229
T31 Steve Lewton  -2 71 68 70 77 286 $15,229
T38 Jbe Kruger  -1 69 73 69 76 287 $12,820
T38 Hudson Swafford  -1 69 69 76 73 287 $12,820
T38 Abraham Ancer -1 71 70 74 72 287 $12,820
T38 Sebastian Munoz -1 71 72 72 72 287 $12,820
T38 Pavit Tangkamolprasert  -1 70 74 71 72 287 $12,820
T43 Ervin Chang  E 68 71 73 76 288 $11,040
T43 Austen Truslow E 73 69 70 76 288 $11,040
T43 Lee Chieh-po E 73 69 72 74 288 $11,040
T43 Gaganjeet Bhullar  E 73 71 70 74 288 $11,040
T43 Danthai Boonma  E 73 70 72 73 288 $11,040
T48 Stefano Mazzoli  1 69 70 73 77 289 $9,200
T48 Rattanon Wannasrichan  1 71 70 71 77 289 $9,200
T48 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 1 74 69 71 75 289 $9,200
T48 Michael Maguire 1 70 71 74 74 289 $9,200
T48 Honey Baisoya  1 74 68 76 71 289 $9,200
T48 Zach Murray  1 75 69 75 70 289 $9,200
T54 Berry Henson  2 74 70 70 76 290 $7,500
T54 Niklas Regner 2 73 67 75 75 290 $7,500
T54 Chan Shih-chang  2 68 75 72 75 290 $7,500
T54 Poom Saksansin  2 72 71 74 73 290 $7,500
T58 Guntaek Koh  3 73 69 70 79 291 $6,600
T58 Jeev Milkha Singh  3 75 68 70 78 291 $6,600
T58 Andrew Dodt  3 75 69 71 76 291 $6,600
T58 Hanmil Jung 3 73 71 75 72 291 $6,600
T58 Chang Wei-lun  3 72 67 81 71 291 $6,600
T63 Sihwan Kim  4 69 72 73 78 292 $5,800
T63 Trevor Simsby  4 72 72 74 74 292 $5,800
T63 Wade Ormsby  4 73 71 74 74 292 $5,800
66 Manav Shah  5 67 73 73 80 293 $5,400
T67 Rashid Khan  6 72 70 73 79 294 $5,100
T67 Poosit Supupramai  6 75 69 78 72 294 $5,100
T69 Khalid Walid Attieh 8 73 71 73 79 296 $0
T69 Angelo Que  8 74 70 74 78 296 $4,800
71 Chikkarangappa S.  9 71 70 71 85 297 $4,600
72 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 12 71 72 76 81 300 $4,400

