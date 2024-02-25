2024 International Series Oman final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 International Series Oman final leaderboard is headed by winner Carlos Ortiz, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Al Mouj Golf in Oman.

Ortiz earned the win to take the second event of the year, winning by four shots on 19-under 269 to beat Louis Oosthuizen, who was looking for his third win in the last four months.

Joaquin Niemann finished in third place on his own, already a winner on LIV Golf this year.

Ortiz won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Oman recap notes

Ortiz earned 15.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the second event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with New Zealand Open event.

2024 International Series Oman final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details