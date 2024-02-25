2024 International Series Oman final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 International Series Oman final leaderboard is headed by winner Carlos Ortiz, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Al Mouj Golf in Oman.
Ortiz earned the win to take the second event of the year, winning by four shots on 19-under 269 to beat Louis Oosthuizen, who was looking for his third win in the last four months.
Joaquin Niemann finished in third place on his own, already a winner on LIV Golf this year.
Ortiz won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
International Series Oman recap notes
Ortiz earned 15.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 72 players finishing the event in the second event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with New Zealand Open event.
2024 International Series Oman final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Carlos Ortiz
|-19
|67
|69
|68
|65
|269
|$360,000
|2
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-15
|71
|66
|67
|69
|273
|$220,000
|3
|Joaquin Niemann
|-14
|66
|73
|68
|67
|274
|$126,000
|T4
|Maverick Antcliff
|-13
|74
|68
|68
|65
|275
|$91,000
|T4
|Mito Pereira
|-13
|67
|66
|76
|66
|275
|$91,000
|6
|Peter Uihlein
|-12
|69
|66
|70
|71
|276
|$66,600
|T7
|Takumi Kanaya
|-11
|70
|69
|70
|68
|277
|$49,600
|T7
|Mingyu Cho
|-11
|69
|72
|67
|69
|277
|$49,600
|T7
|Matthew Wolff
|-11
|71
|63
|73
|70
|277
|$49,600
|T10
|David Puig
|-10
|65
|75
|70
|68
|278
|$33,975
|T10
|Lucas Herbert
|-10
|70
|69
|67
|72
|278
|$33,975
|T10
|Travis Smyth
|-10
|69
|68
|68
|73
|278
|$33,975
|T10
|Prom Meesawat
|-10
|70
|70
|65
|73
|278
|$33,975
|T14
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-8
|68
|68
|75
|69
|280
|$27,100
|T14
|Kevin Yuan
|-8
|67
|68
|74
|71
|280
|$27,100
|T14
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$27,100
|T14
|Justin Warren
|-8
|70
|70
|68
|72
|280
|$27,100
|T18
|Scott Vincent
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|72
|281
|$23,600
|T18
|Kieran Vincent
|-7
|70
|69
|67
|75
|281
|$23,600
|T18
|Sampson Zheng
|-7
|68
|69
|68
|76
|281
|$0
|21
|Justin Quiban
|-5
|71
|67
|67
|78
|283
|$22,300
|T22
|Bio Kim
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|72
|284
|$20,600
|T22
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-4
|68
|75
|69
|72
|284
|$20,600
|T22
|Richard T. Lee
|-4
|70
|72
|71
|71
|284
|$20,600
|T22
|Aaron Wilkin
|-4
|73
|69
|71
|71
|284
|$20,600
|T22
|Charng-Tai Sudsom
|-4
|68
|74
|68
|74
|284
|$20,600
|T27
|James Piot
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|73
|285
|$17,900
|T27
|Branden Grace
|-3
|72
|68
|71
|74
|285
|$17,900
|T27
|Ye Wocheng
|-3
|71
|68
|71
|75
|285
|$17,900
|T27
|Jed Morgan
|-3
|71
|73
|73
|68
|285
|$17,900
|T31
|Deyen Lawson
|-2
|71
|66
|75
|74
|286
|$15,229
|T31
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-2
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|$15,229
|T31
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|72
|286
|$15,229
|T31
|Scott Hend
|-2
|69
|71
|71
|75
|286
|$15,229
|T31
|Carlos Pigem
|-2
|73
|68
|74
|71
|286
|$15,229
|T31
|Dean Burmester
|-2
|69
|69
|71
|77
|286
|$15,229
|T31
|Steve Lewton
|-2
|71
|68
|70
|77
|286
|$15,229
|T38
|Jbe Kruger
|-1
|69
|73
|69
|76
|287
|$12,820
|T38
|Hudson Swafford
|-1
|69
|69
|76
|73
|287
|$12,820
|T38
|Abraham Ancer
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|$12,820
|T38
|Sebastian Munoz
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$12,820
|T38
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-1
|70
|74
|71
|72
|287
|$12,820
|T43
|Ervin Chang
|E
|68
|71
|73
|76
|288
|$11,040
|T43
|Austen Truslow
|E
|73
|69
|70
|76
|288
|$11,040
|T43
|Lee Chieh-po
|E
|73
|69
|72
|74
|288
|$11,040
|T43
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|E
|73
|71
|70
|74
|288
|$11,040
|T43
|Danthai Boonma
|E
|73
|70
|72
|73
|288
|$11,040
|T48
|Stefano Mazzoli
|1
|69
|70
|73
|77
|289
|$9,200
|T48
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|1
|71
|70
|71
|77
|289
|$9,200
|T48
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|1
|74
|69
|71
|75
|289
|$9,200
|T48
|Michael Maguire
|1
|70
|71
|74
|74
|289
|$9,200
|T48
|Honey Baisoya
|1
|74
|68
|76
|71
|289
|$9,200
|T48
|Zach Murray
|1
|75
|69
|75
|70
|289
|$9,200
|T54
|Berry Henson
|2
|74
|70
|70
|76
|290
|$7,500
|T54
|Niklas Regner
|2
|73
|67
|75
|75
|290
|$7,500
|T54
|Chan Shih-chang
|2
|68
|75
|72
|75
|290
|$7,500
|T54
|Poom Saksansin
|2
|72
|71
|74
|73
|290
|$7,500
|T58
|Guntaek Koh
|3
|73
|69
|70
|79
|291
|$6,600
|T58
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|3
|75
|68
|70
|78
|291
|$6,600
|T58
|Andrew Dodt
|3
|75
|69
|71
|76
|291
|$6,600
|T58
|Hanmil Jung
|3
|73
|71
|75
|72
|291
|$6,600
|T58
|Chang Wei-lun
|3
|72
|67
|81
|71
|291
|$6,600
|T63
|Sihwan Kim
|4
|69
|72
|73
|78
|292
|$5,800
|T63
|Trevor Simsby
|4
|72
|72
|74
|74
|292
|$5,800
|T63
|Wade Ormsby
|4
|73
|71
|74
|74
|292
|$5,800
|66
|Manav Shah
|5
|67
|73
|73
|80
|293
|$5,400
|T67
|Rashid Khan
|6
|72
|70
|73
|79
|294
|$5,100
|T67
|Poosit Supupramai
|6
|75
|69
|78
|72
|294
|$5,100
|T69
|Khalid Walid Attieh
|8
|73
|71
|73
|79
|296
|$0
|T69
|Angelo Que
|8
|74
|70
|74
|78
|296
|$4,800
|71
|Chikkarangappa S.
|9
|71
|70
|71
|85
|297
|$4,600
|72
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|12
|71
|72
|76
|81
|300
|$4,400