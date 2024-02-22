2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

February 22, 2024
The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse is set for $8.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,458,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headed by Tony Finau, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the eighth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the gap event between the West Coast Swing and the Florida Swing.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

This is the eighth PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,458,000
2 $882,900
3 $558,900
4 $396,900
5 $332,100
6 $293,625
7 $273,375
8 $253,125
9 $236,925
10 $220,725
11 $204,525
12 $188,325
13 $172,125
14 $155,925
15 $147,825
16 $139,725
17 $131,625
18 $123,525
19 $115,425
20 $107,325
21 $99,225
22 $91,125
23 $84,645
24 $78,165
25 $71,685
26 $65,205
27 $62,775
28 $60,345
29 $57,915
30 $55,485
31 $53,055
32 $50,625
33 $48,195
34 $46,170
35 $44,145
36 $42,120
37 $40,095
38 $38,475
39 $36,855
40 $35,235
41 $33,615
42 $31,995
43 $30,375
44 $28,755
45 $27,135
46 $25,515
47 $23,895
48 $22,599
49 $21,465
50 $20,817
51 $20,331
52 $19,845
53 $19,521
54 $19,197
55 $19,035
56 $18,873
57 $18,711
58 $18,549
59 $18,387
60 $18,225
61 $18,063
62 $17,901
63 $17,739
64 $17,577
65 $17,415

