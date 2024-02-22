The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse is set for $8.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,458,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headed by Tony Finau, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the eighth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the gap event between the West Coast Swing and the Florida Swing.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

This is the eighth PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,458,000 2 $882,900 3 $558,900 4 $396,900 5 $332,100 6 $293,625 7 $273,375 8 $253,125 9 $236,925 10 $220,725 11 $204,525 12 $188,325 13 $172,125 14 $155,925 15 $147,825 16 $139,725 17 $131,625 18 $123,525 19 $115,425 20 $107,325 21 $99,225 22 $91,125 23 $84,645 24 $78,165 25 $71,685 26 $65,205 27 $62,775 28 $60,345 29 $57,915 30 $55,485 31 $53,055 32 $50,625 33 $48,195 34 $46,170 35 $44,145 36 $42,120 37 $40,095 38 $38,475 39 $36,855 40 $35,235 41 $33,615 42 $31,995 43 $30,375 44 $28,755 45 $27,135 46 $25,515 47 $23,895 48 $22,599 49 $21,465 50 $20,817 51 $20,331 52 $19,845 53 $19,521 54 $19,197 55 $19,035 56 $18,873 57 $18,711 58 $18,549 59 $18,387 60 $18,225 61 $18,063 62 $17,901 63 $17,739 64 $17,577 65 $17,415

