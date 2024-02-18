2024 The Genesis Invitational money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 The Genesis Invitational money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout

February 18, 2024
The 2024 The Genesis Invitational prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 51 professional players who complete four rounds at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The Genesis Invitational prize pool is at $4,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,200,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Genesis Invitational prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $51,000.

The Genesis Invitational field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris and more. The leaderboard is loaded and jammed, meaning any number of players within five shots have a chance to win.

This tournament started with 70 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from the correct 2024 The Genesis Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. This week, the cut was made to the top 50 players and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead.

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 68.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 The Genesis Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,200,000
3 $1,400,000
4 $1,000,000
5 $840,000
6 $760,000
7 $700,000
8 $646,000
9 $600,000
10 $556,000
11 $514,000
12 $472,000
13 $430,000
14 $389,000
15 $369,000
16 $349,000
17 $329,000
18 $309,000
19 $289,000
20 $269,000
21 $250,000
22 $233,000
23 $216,000
24 $200,000
25 $184,000
26 $168,000
27 $161,000
28 $154,000
29 $147,000
30 $140,000
31 $133,000
32 $126,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $94,000
39 $90,000
40 $86,000
41 $82,000
42 $78,000
43 $74,000
44 $70,000
45 $66,000
46 $62,000
47 $58,000
48 $56,000
49 $54,000
50 $52,000
51 $51,000

