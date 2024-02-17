PGA Tour Champions reduces 2024 Chubb Classic final round to nine holes
February 17, 2024
In a 2024 golf year that has already been plagued by bad weather, delays and cancelled rounds, the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions is the latest tournament to face inclement conditions.

Officials at the Naples, Fla., area tournament have responded to forecasted bad weather on Sunday not by cancelling play or postponing it to Monday -- but, rather, trying a novel solution.

The final round of the 2024 Chubb Classic has been shortened from 18 holes to nine holes, making the event a 45-hole tournament that is expected to be completed on Sunday before the bad weather rolls into the area.

The players will compete on a modified version of host Tiburon Golf Club, with the PGA Tour Champions using hole Nos. 1-4 and 14-18 to make a nine-hole course.

The field will go off in groups of three from No. 1, with tee times running from approximately 7:15-11:15 a.m. Eastern.

Golf Channel will carry the final round telecast on tape delay in the originally scheduled time slot from 3 p.m. Eastern.

