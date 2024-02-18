PGA Tour Champions ends 2024 Chubb Classic after 36 holes, abandons 9-hole final round

The PGA Tour Champions' event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., has been shortened to 36 holes after a weather system came through the area that forced officials to cancel any Sunday play.

The 2024 Chubb Classic was reduced to 36 holes on Sunday morning when overnight rains and worsening conditions made even plans for a modified final round not plausible.

Officials announced plans on Saturday to have a nine-hole final round to settle the tournament, with players going off in threesomes from approximately 7:15-11:15 a.m. Eastern. However, with the saturation on the golf course and the next PGA Tour Champions event starting Thursday in Morocco with the Trophy Hassan II, the decision was made to cancel the final round in full.

Stephen Ames was declared champion after shortening the event, as he had a three-shot lead over Rocco Mediate on 13-under 131 after two rounds were completed. Ames wins the $270,000 first-place prize and his seventh PGA Tour Champions title. It's his first win of the season, coming in the tour's second event on the calendar. Ames is the defending champion of the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

Golf Channel will re-air the second round of the 2024 Chubb Classic in the originally scheduled Sunday broadcast slot, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern.