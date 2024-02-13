2024 The Genesis Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout
February 13, 2024
The 2024 The Genesis Invitational purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational field is headed by Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and more of the world's best players.

The 70-player field competes in the sixth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the second Signature event iof the West Coast Swing.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 50 players and ties, as well as those within 10 shots of the lead. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Tbe Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif.

This is the seventh PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 70 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,200,000
3 $1,400,000
4 $1,000,000
5 $840,000
6 $760,000
7 $700,000
8 $646,000
9 $600,000
10 $556,000
11 $514,000
12 $472,000
13 $430,000
14 $389,000
15 $369,000
16 $349,000
17 $329,000
18 $309,000
19 $289,000
20 $269,000
21 $250,000
22 $233,000
23 $216,000
24 $200,000
25 $184,000
26 $168,000
27 $161,000
28 $154,000
29 $147,000
30 $140,000
31 $133,000
32 $126,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $94,000
39 $90,000
40 $86,000
41 $82,000
42 $78,000
43 $74,000
44 $70,000
45 $66,000
46 $62,000
47 $58,000
48 $56,000
49 $54,000
50 $52,000

2024 The Genesis Invitational: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 The Genesis Invitational purse?

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational purse is $20 million.

How much is the 2024 The Genesis Invitational winner's share?

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational winner's share is $4,000,000.

What is the 2024 The Genesis Invitational field size?

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational field features 70 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 The Genesis Invitational?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 The Genesis Invitational to the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead.

