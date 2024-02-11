When’s the last time a PGA Tour player won an event three years in a row?

Successfully defending a title on the PGA Tour is exceptionally difficult, making a player going back-to-back at a particular PGA Tour event into a special event. Scottie Scheffler is looking to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open for the third year in a row in 2024, and he would be in remarkable company if he could do it.

Winning a PGA Tour event three consecutive years is an especially rare feat for any player -- except, perhaps, for Tiger Woods.

The last player to win a PGA Tour event for three years in a row is Steve Stricker, who won the John Deere Classic in 2009, 2010 and 2011. The former two-time Comeback Player of the Year winner loved playing at TPC Deere Run, proving a worthy champion of a cult favorite event on the PGA Tour.

While Stricker is the last player to go back to back to back at a PGA Tour event, Tiger Woods has accomplished the feat more than any other player in modern PGA Tour history. In the course of his incredible career, Woods won four events at least three years in a row. In fact, he won two events in four conseuctive years: the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines (now the Farmers Insurance Open) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Here are events Woods won in at least three consecutive years:

Buick Invitational: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

WGC Bridgestone Invitational: 2005, 2006, 2007

WGC CA Championship (Doral): 2005, 2006, 2007

Arnold Palmer Invitational: 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003

Other than Woods and Stricker, Stuart Appleby is the only other player in the last 44 years to win a PGA Tour event three years running. He won the season-opening Mercedes Championships from 2004-2006 at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii, effectively punching his ticket back to the then-winners-only tournament at the start of each year for three years in a row.

They say in golf that there are horses for courses, but Tiger Woods proved he was the right horse for a lot of courses on the PGA Tour -- and he made a whole lot of money on them.