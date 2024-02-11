Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio
Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio

February 11, 2024
Golf News Net
Scottie Scheffler is seeking another PGA Tour title in Arizona this week, as he has the lead at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open. For the former Masters winner and world No. 1, Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged after dating since high school and have been traveling out on tour at various event as a married couple after getting married in December 2020.

Now the couple has a whole lot more money to enjoy the fruits of their labor together, with Scheffler adding $8.1 million between his wins at Phoenix and TPC Sawgrass this year.

See pictures of Scottie Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder.

