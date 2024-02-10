2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
February 10, 2024
The 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

Johnson won this event to win on LIV Golf for the third time, taking a one-shot win on 12-under 198 after playing the final round in windy, colder conditions.

Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein finished in joint second place on 11-under total, with Matthew Wolff on 10-under total and in fourth place alone.

Johnson won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Las Vegas recap notes

Johnson earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Smash team finished first by nine shots, with the four team members (Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch) earning $3 million for the franchise. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Range Goats finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next month with the LIV Golf Saudi Arabia event.

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Dustin Johnson -12 67 62 69 198 $4,000,000
T2 Talor Gooch -11 66 66 67 199 $1,875,000
T2 Peter Uihlein -11 66 65 68 199 $1,875,000
4 Matthew Wolff -10 65 66 69 200 $1,000,000
T5 Graeme McDowell -9 66 70 65 201 $700,000
T5 Paul Casey -9 63 70 68 201 $700,000
T5 Jason Kokrak -9 65 67 69 201 $700,000
8 Jon Rahm -8 68 63 71 202 $525,000
T9 Sebastián Muñoz -7 67 68 68 203 $409,167
T9 Adrian Meronk -7 67 68 68 203 $409,167
T9 Bryson DeChambeau -7 67 62 74 203 $409,167
T12 Caleb Surratt -6 67 69 68 204 $340,000
T12 Brooks Koepka -6 68 67 69 204 $340,000
T12 Tyrrell Hatton -6 67 67 70 204 $340,000
T15 Pat Perez -5 67 69 69 205 $267,500
T15 Henrik Stenson -5 68 67 70 205 $267,500
T15 Richard Bland -5 69 65 71 205 $267,500
T15 David Puig -5 67 67 71 205 $267,500
T15 Cameron Smith -5 67 66 72 205 $267,500
T15 Bubba Watson -5 65 68 72 205 $267,500
T21 Ian Poulter -4 70 69 67 206 $207,500
T21 Kalle Samooja -4 69 70 67 206 $207,500
T21 Marc Leishman -4 69 67 70 206 $207,500
T21 Abraham Ancer -4 67 68 71 206 $207,500
T21 Branden Grace -4 69 65 72 206 $207,500
T21 Laurie Canter -4 69 64 73 206 $207,500
T27 Sam Horsfield -3 71 69 67 207 $180,000
T27 Sergio Garcia -3 69 68 70 207 $180,000
T27 Harold Varner III -3 63 74 70 207 $180,000
T30 Charles Howell III -2 71 68 69 208 $160,000
T30 Phil Mickelson -2 70 67 71 208 $160,000
T30 Eugenio Chacarra -2 68 69 71 208 $160,000
T30 Thomas Pieters -2 65 70 73 208 $160,000
T30 Joaquin Niemann -2 68 66 74 208 $160,000
T35 Matt Jones -1 73 67 69 209 $142,800
T35 Dean Burmester -1 70 69 70 209 $142,800
T35 Kevin Na -1 70 68 71 209 $142,800
T35 Cameron Tringale -1 69 68 72 209 $142,800
T35 Jinichiro Kozuma -1 68 66 75 209 $142,800
T40 Carlos Ortiz E 68 73 69 210 $130,800
T40 Danny Lee E 68 72 70 210 $130,800
T40 Patrick Reed E 72 66 72 210 $130,800
T40 Lee Westwood E 69 69 72 210 $130,800
T40 Anirban Lahiri E 66 70 74 210 $130,800
T45 Scott Vincent 1 68 72 71 211 $123,250
T45 Kieran Vincent 1 68 69 74 211 $123,250
T45 Lucas Herbert 1 68 67 76 211 $123,250
T45 Andy Ogletree 1 67 67 77 211 $123,250
49 Mito Pereira 2 76 64 72 212 $60,000
50 Louis Oosthuizen 3 73 67 73 213 $60,000
T51 Hudson Swafford 7 69 78 70 217 $55,000
T51 Martin Kaymer 7 71 70 76 217 $55,000
T53 Brendan Steele 10 73 67 80 220 $50,000
T53 Charl Schwartzel 10 69 71 80 220 $50,000

