2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

Johnson won this event to win on LIV Golf for the third time, taking a one-shot win on 12-under 198 after playing the final round in windy, colder conditions.

Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein finished in joint second place on 11-under total, with Matthew Wolff on 10-under total and in fourth place alone.

Johnson won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Las Vegas recap notes

Johnson earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 2nd completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Smash team finished first by nine shots, with the four team members (Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch) earning $3 million for the franchise. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Range Goats finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next month with the LIV Golf Saudi Arabia event.

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details