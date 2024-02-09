What is the course record at TPC Scottsdale?

TPC Scottsdale has become one of the most famous golf courses on the planet because its par-3 16th hole has turned into the site of golf's biggest party every year.

As it turns out, though, TPC Scottsdale is not a cake walk. Players have to keep their ball in play off the tee, keep the ball out of the water and handle some of the fastest greens on the PGA Tour. However, some days at TPC Scottsdale are calm and leave the course susceptible to strong scoring. It's on those days that the TPC Scottsdale course record has been set.

The all-time TPC Scottsdale course record is 11-under 60. The last time someone shot 60 at TPC Scottsdale was when Nick Taylor did it in 2024 in the first round that spilled over from Thursday to Friday, albeit with preferred lies in place.

In total, four players have shot 60 on TPC Scottsdale in the tournament.

Taylor was the most recent, but before that, Phil Mickelson shot 60 twice in the tournament, first in the 2005 Waste Management Phoenix Open second round and then again in 2013's first round.

Mark Calcavecchia shot 60 in the second round in 2001, but Grant Waite was first to shoot 60 in the Phoenix Open back in the final round in 1996.

In years past, there have been some close calls and looks at 59 at the WM Phoenix Open, but these rounds of 60 are typically years apart. Until Nick Taylor shot 60 in 2024, it had been 11 years since Phil Mickelson shot the same score for the second time in his PGA Tour career.

It's almost inevitable that someday a player will shoot 59 or better at TPC Scottsdale, but for now, there have been four players who have made it a close call.