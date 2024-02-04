2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
PGA Tour

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

February 4, 2024
Golf News Net
The 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open is the third PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier, and it's by far the biggest so far.

The fourth tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates three spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $8.8 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

PGA Tour Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Southwest section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played February 5, 2024, at Pinnacle Peak Country Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the field of 115 players was finalized on February 2 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were eight pre-qualifiers, which is not common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, though, the field is loaded. Former PGA Tour winners aplenty are looking to get a spot in this high-dollar field.

The top three finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Steve Allan
Haecheon An
Matt Atkins
Eric Axley
Sangmoon Bae
Paul Barjon
Ricky Barnes
Charlie Beljan
Taylor Bibbs
Alexander Bjork
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Bronson Burgoon
Jake Chanen
Alex Chiarella
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
MJ Daffue
Brian Davis
Ryan Davis
Derek Deminsky
Kevin Dougherty
Jared du Toit
Wheaton Ennis
A.J. Ewart
Trey Fessler
Michael Feuerstein
Wilson Furr
Nicolo Galletti
Robert Garrigus
Thomas Giroux
Kevin Gordon
Max Greyserman
James Hahn
Blaine Hale
Ryan Hall
Chad Hambright
JJ Henry
Michael Herrera
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Grant Hirschman
Ryo Hisatsune
Morgan Hoffman
Noah Hoffman
Wes Homan
Connor Howe
Charles Jahn
Jongmin Jang
Brendon Jelley
Kyle Jones
Cameron Kaiser
Jonathan Kaye
Chan Kim
Harrison Kingsley
Patton Kizzire
Evan Knight
Jim Knous
Kelly Kraft
Yuxin Lin
Alexander Lobeck
Thomas Longbella
Stuart Macdonald
Brendan MacDougal
George Markham
Billy Mayfair
Michael McAdam
Logan McAllister
Ryan McCormick
Andre Metzger
William Mouw
Kaito Onishi
Ryan Palmer
Victor Perez
Tom Pernice
Ted Purdy
Spencer Ralston
Garett Reband
Alex Schaake
Max Schwarz
Drew Shepherd
Davis Shore
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Austin Smotherman
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Ryan Sullivan
Julian Suri
Esteban Toledo
Alejandro Tosti
DJ Trahan
Martin Trainer
Johnny Travale
Kevin Tway
Sami Valimaki
Bo Van Pelt
Riley Wheeldon
Tom Whitney
Norman Xiong
Tommaso Zorzetto

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.