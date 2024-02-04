2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open is the third PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier, and it's by far the biggest so far.

The fourth tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates three spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $8.8 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

PGA Tour Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Southwest section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played February 5, 2024, at Pinnacle Peak Country Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the field of 115 players was finalized on February 2 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were eight pre-qualifiers, which is not common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, though, the field is loaded. Former PGA Tour winners aplenty are looking to get a spot in this high-dollar field.

The top three finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier field