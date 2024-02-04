2024 Vic Open men's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Australasian PGA Tour

2024 Vic Open men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 4, 2024
Golf News Net
The 2024 Vic Open final men's leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Coletta, who earned the win with a two-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Coletta shot a second-consecutive 65 on Sunday to wind up a two-shot winner over two players, including Jordan Zunic and Andrew Martin on 18-under 270.

Jediah Morgan and Travis Smyth finished in joint fourth place, winding up two shots back of the co-runners-up.

Coletta won the AUD$76,500 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open recap notes

Coletta earned 3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Coletta also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 39 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2024 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 36 and ties.

In the concurrent women's event at 13th Beach, Ashley Lau prevailed as the winner.

2024 Vic Open men's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Brett Coletta -18 69 71 65 65 270 $75,600
T2 Jordan Zunic -16 71 69 65 67 272 $35,700
T2 Andrew Martin -16 65 74 65 68 272 $35,700
T4 Jediah Morgan -14 67 74 69 64 274 $19,110
T4 Travis Smyth -14 70 66 72 66 274 $19,110
T6 Billy Dowling (a) -13 67 69 73 66 275 $0
T6 Richard Green -13 71 71 65 68 275 $12,999
T6 Nick Voke -13 67 68 68 72 275 $12,999
T6 Kade McBride -13 69 68 66 72 275 $12,999
T10 Kazuma Kobori -11 68 75 68 66 277 $8,610
T10 Todd Sinnott -11 66 73 70 68 277 $8,610
T10 Jack Munro -11 68 68 72 69 277 $8,610
T10 Jake McLeod -11 67 71 70 69 277 $8,610
T14 Michael Hendry -10 69 71 71 67 278 $5,796
T14 Adam Bland -10 70 73 67 68 278 $5,796
T14 Andrew Kelly -10 71 69 69 69 278 $5,796
T14 Aaron Wilkin -10 69 72 67 70 278 $5,796
T18 Josh Geary -9 67 74 70 68 279 $4,519
T18 Josh Younger -9 70 70 70 69 279 $4,519
T18 Matthew Griffin -9 71 71 68 69 279 $4,519
T18 Nathan Page -9 69 70 70 70 279 $4,519
T18 Brett Rankin -9 69 69 70 71 279 $4,519
T23 Caleb Bovalina -8 66 71 74 69 280 $4,032
T23 Lachlan Barker -8 70 71 70 69 280 $4,032
T23 Hunter Logan (a) -8 69 73 67 71 280 $0
T23 Tyler Wood -8 70 68 68 74 280 $4,032
T23 Christopher Fan -8 73 64 68 75 280 $4,032
T28 Matias Sanchez -7 67 73 70 71 281 $3,612
T28 Aiden Didone -7 65 74 69 73 281 $3,612
T28 Nathan Barbieri -7 71 71 66 73 281 $3,612
T28 Maverick Antcliff -7 73 69 66 73 281 $3,612
T28 Michael Wright -7 69 69 69 74 281 $3,612
T28 Ben Wharton -7 71 71 65 74 281 $3,612
T34 Zach Murray -6 67 72 72 71 282 $3,234
T34 Louis Dobbelaar -6 70 73 68 71 282 $3,234
T34 Brendan Jones -6 69 74 67 72 282 $3,234
T37 Dylan Perry -5 70 70 71 72 283 $3,024
T37 Deyen Lawson -5 70 71 69 73 283 $3,024
39 Jeffrey Guan -4 72 68 70 74 284 $2,898
T40 Kerry Mountcastle -4 69 74 69 0 212 $2,688
T40 Jason Norris -4 72 70 70 0 212 $2,688
T40 Brady Watt -4 70 72 70 0 212 $2,688
T40 Scott Strange -4 71 70 71 0 212 $2,688
T44 Brett Rumford -3 67 76 70 0 213 $2,306
T44 Edward Donoghue -3 73 69 71 0 213 $2,306
T44 Quinnton Croker (a) -3 70 72 71 0 213 $0
T44 Tim Hart -3 74 68 71 0 213 $2,306
T44 Joshua Greer -3 67 75 71 0 213 $2,306
T44 Jake Hughes -3 68 69 76 0 213 $2,306
T50 Mathew Goggin -2 69 74 71 0 214 $1,876
T50 Peter Wilson -2 67 75 72 0 214 $1,876
T50 Elvis Smylie -2 73 69 72 0 214 $1,876
T50 Liam Georgiadis -2 69 70 75 0 214 $1,876
T50 DJ Loypur -2 66 73 75 0 214 $1,876
T55 Carl Banner (a) -1 69 74 72 0 215 $0
T55 Sungjin Yeo -1 73 70 72 0 215 $1,635
T55 Justin Warren -1 72 70 73 0 215 $1,635
T55 Brendan Smith -1 71 69 75 0 215 $1,635
T59 Chang Gi Lee E 71 72 73 0 216 $1,512
T59 Neven Basic E 69 74 73 0 216 $1,512
61 Darcy Brereton 1 70 71 76 0 217 $1,449
62 Blake Proverbs 2 70 72 76 0 218 $1,407
63 Matt Dowling 5 74 68 79 0 221 $1,365

