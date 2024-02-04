2024 Vic Open men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Vic Open final men's leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Coletta, who earned the win with a two-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Coletta shot a second-consecutive 65 on Sunday to wind up a two-shot winner over two players, including Jordan Zunic and Andrew Martin on 18-under 270.

Jediah Morgan and Travis Smyth finished in joint fourth place, winding up two shots back of the co-runners-up.

Coletta won the AUD$76,500 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open recap notes

Coletta earned 3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Coletta also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 39 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2024 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 36 and ties.

In the concurrent women's event at 13th Beach, Ashley Lau prevailed as the winner.

2024 Vic Open men's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details