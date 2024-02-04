2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Niemann won this event on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Sergio Garcia, with both players finishing regulation on 12-under 204. They played the par-4 18th four times, with Niemann making birdie on the fourth time playing to win the event.

Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester finished tied for third place on 10-under total.

Niemann won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Mayakoba recap notes

Niemann earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 1st completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first by four shots, with the four team members (Rahm, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent and Tyrrell Hatton) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Torque finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the LIV Golf Las Vegas event.

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details