LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 4, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Joaquin Niemann
The 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Joaquin Niemann, who earned his latest LIV Golf win at El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Niemann won this event on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against Sergio Garcia, with both players finishing regulation on 12-under 204. They played the par-4 18th four times, with Niemann making birdie on the fourth time playing to win the event.

Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester finished tied for third place on 10-under total.

Niemann won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Mayakoba recap notes

Niemann earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 1st completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Legion XIII team finished first by four shots, with the four team members (Rahm, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent and Tyrrell Hatton) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Crushers earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Torque finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the LIV Golf Las Vegas event.

2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Joaquin Niemann -12 59 72 70 201 $4,000,000
2 Sergio Garcia -12 65 70 66 201 $2,250,000
T3 Dean Burmester -10 67 66 70 203 $1,250,000
T3 Jon Rahm -10 66 67 70 203 $1,250,000
T5 Dustin Johnson -8 67 71 67 205 $700,000
T5 Brooks Koepka -8 69 68 68 205 $700,000
T5 Charles Howell III -8 68 69 68 205 $700,000
T8 Tyrrell Hatton -7 72 70 64 206 $457,500
T8 Louis Oosthuizen -7 70 69 67 206 $457,500
T8 Cameron Smith -7 69 70 67 206 $457,500
T11 Richard Bland -6 66 74 67 207 $370,000
T11 Paul Casey -6 70 69 68 207 $370,000
T13 Caleb Surratt -5 71 70 67 208 $320,000
T13 Laurie Canter -5 66 73 69 208 $320,000
T13 Sebastián Muñoz -5 68 70 70 208 $320,000
16 Talor Gooch -4 72 69 68 209 $285,000
T17 Sam Horsfield -3 72 69 69 210 $255,000
T17 Kevin Na -3 70 70 70 210 $255,000
T17 Cameron Tringale -3 69 70 71 210 $255,000
T17 Patrick Reed -3 64 73 73 210 $255,000
T21 Anirban Lahiri -2 71 73 67 211 $211,000
T21 Scott Vincent -2 69 73 69 211 $211,000
T21 Brendan Steele -2 75 66 70 211 $211,000
T21 Lucas Herbert -2 70 70 71 211 $211,000
T21 Bubba Watson -2 69 69 73 211 $211,000
T26 Matt Jones -1 73 73 66 212 $185,000
T26 Bryson DeChambeau -1 70 74 68 212 $185,000
T26 Marc Leishman -1 68 74 70 212 $185,000
T29 Abraham Ancer E 72 74 67 213 $167,500
T29 Martin Kaymer E 70 76 67 213 $167,500
T29 Matthew Wolff E 72 73 68 213 $167,500
T29 Ian Poulter E 74 68 71 213 $167,500
T33 Lee Westwood 1 75 70 69 214 $149,500
T33 Kalle Samooja 1 69 75 70 214 $149,500
T33 Eugenio Chacarra 1 73 70 71 214 $149,500
T33 Jason Kokrak 1 73 68 73 214 $149,500
T37 Henrik Stenson 2 71 74 70 215 $141,500
T37 Hudson Swafford 2 70 75 70 215 $141,500
T39 Kieran Vincent 3 72 75 69 216 $132,800
T39 Mito Pereira 3 73 73 70 216 $132,800
T39 Charl Schwartzel 3 70 76 70 216 $132,800
T39 David Puig 3 72 73 71 216 $132,800
T39 Jinichiro Kozuma 3 71 74 71 216 $132,800
T44 Carlos Ortiz 4 76 71 70 217 $126,000
T44 Graeme McDowell 4 71 74 72 217 $126,000
T44 Thomas Pieters 4 72 72 73 217 $126,000
47 Adrian Meronk 5 75 70 73 218 $123,000
48 Danny Lee 6 71 73 75 219 $120,000
49 Branden Grace 7 73 78 69 220 $60,000
50 Andy Ogletree 8 72 79 70 221 $60,000
T51 Peter Uihlein 11 79 74 71 224 $52,500
T51 Pat Perez 11 75 78 71 224 $52,500
T51 Phil Mickelson 11 73 77 74 224 $52,500
T51 Harold Varner III 11 74 73 77 224 $52,500

