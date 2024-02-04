2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

February 4, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Ludvig Aberg
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 80 professional players who complete four rounds at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,180,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $37,000.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and more. The leaderboard is loaded and jammed, meaning any number of players within five shots have a chance to win.

This tournament started with 80 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the correct 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 72 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000
66 $42,600
67 $42,200
68 $41,800
69 $41,400
70 $41,000
71 $40,600
72 $40,200
73 $39,800
74 $39,400
75 $39,000
76 $38,600
77 $38,200
78 $37,800
79 $37,400
80 $37,000

