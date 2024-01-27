2024 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2024 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/27/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Ludvig Aberg
The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Farmers Insurance Open prize pool is at $1,620,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $981,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Farmers Insurance Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $16,830.

Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Stephan Jaeger, Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard and more. The leaderboard is loaded and jammed, meaning any number of players within five shots have a chance to win.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from the correct 2024 Farmers Insurance Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 56 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,620,000
2 $981,000
3 $621,000
4 $441,000
5 $369,000
6 $326,250
7 $303,750
8 $281,250
9 $263,250
10 $245,250
11 $227,250
12 $209,250
13 $191,250
14 $173,250
15 $164,250
16 $155,250
17 $146,250
18 $137,250
19 $128,250
20 $119,250
21 $110,250
22 $101,250
23 $94,050
24 $86,850
25 $79,650
26 $72,450
27 $69,750
28 $67,050
29 $64,350
30 $61,650
31 $58,950
32 $56,250
33 $53,550
34 $51,300
35 $49,050
36 $46,800
37 $44,550
38 $42,750
39 $40,950
40 $39,150
41 $37,350
42 $35,550
43 $33,750
44 $31,950
45 $30,150
46 $28,350
47 $26,550
48 $25,110
49 $23,850
50 $23,130
51 $22,590
52 $22,050
53 $21,690
54 $21,330
55 $21,150
56 $20,970
57 $20,790
58 $20,610
59 $20,430
60 $20,250
61 $20,070
62 $19,890
63 $19,710
64 $19,530
65 $19,350
66 $19,170
67 $18,990
68 $18,810
69 $18,630
70 $18,450
71 $18,270
72 $18,090
73 $17,910
74 $17,730
75 $17,550
76 $17,370
77 $17,190
78 $17,010
79 $16,830

