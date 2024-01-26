The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,620,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Tony Finau and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the fourth event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the second event in the California portion of the West Coast Swing.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at a two-course rotation, on the North Course and South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Courses, near San Diego, Calif.

This is the third PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 56 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,620,000 2 $981,000 3 $621,000 4 $441,000 5 $369,000 6 $326,250 7 $303,750 8 $281,250 9 $263,250 10 $245,250 11 $227,250 12 $209,250 13 $191,250 14 $173,250 15 $164,250 16 $155,250 17 $146,250 18 $137,250 19 $128,250 20 $119,250 21 $110,250 22 $101,250 23 $94,050 24 $86,850 25 $79,650 26 $72,450 27 $69,750 28 $67,050 29 $64,350 30 $61,650 31 $58,950 32 $56,250 33 $53,550 34 $51,300 35 $49,050 36 $46,800 37 $44,550 38 $42,750 39 $40,950 40 $39,150 41 $37,350 42 $35,550 43 $33,750 44 $31,950 45 $30,150 46 $28,350 47 $26,550 48 $25,110 49 $23,850 50 $23,130 51 $22,590 52 $22,050 53 $21,690 54 $21,330 55 $21,150 56 $20,970 57 $20,790 58 $20,610 59 $20,430 60 $20,250 61 $20,070 62 $19,890 63 $19,710 64 $19,530 65 $19,350

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse? The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open purse is $9 million.

How much is the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open winner's share? The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open winner's share is $1,620,000.

What is the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field size? The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field features 156 players.