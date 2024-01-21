Who is Alexa Pano? Bio for the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions contender

Alexa Pano came in to the final round of 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions looking to win in the first event of the year on the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

Pano already had a huge breakthrough last year by winning the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational in a playoff in Northern Ireland, winning in a co-sanctioned tournament in unlikely fashion. Now she has established herself as an LPGA winner and is in the Tournament of Champions for this year and next.

Pano is 19 years old, and she is in the field at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions because of her win in the LPGA event last year that concluded on her Aug. 23 birthday.

For Pano, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Pano was born in New England, being a huge New England Patriots fan.

Pano is an LPGA winner already

Pano has become a top-ranked player in the world, cracking into the top 125 last season. She seeks to go much higher in her second full season as a professional.

Entering this week, Pano was ranked 125th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking and no points earned yet in the Race to the CME Globe.

What a Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions win means

With a win today, Pano would earn the benefits of being a Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner, including a 2-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for two years and a two-year LPGA exemption.