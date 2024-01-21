Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll: Pictures, bio, kids

Page 1 of 7

Rory McIlroy is a happily married man, with his wife Erica Stoll standing with him as he looks to get back to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking and goes for a fourth win at Emirates Golf Club in the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy first met his now wife, Erica, when she was a PGA of America employee in 2012. She noticed on Singles Sunday at the 2012 Ryder Cup that McIlroy was awfully late for his tee time. She arranged for a police escort to get McIlroy to Medinah, where the Europeans rallied from a record deficit to win their second-straight Ryder Cup.

The pair began dating in fall of 2014, with McIlroy taking Stoll on an Irish adventure in the Aran Islands on New Year's Eve. Then they were engaged in Paris at the end of 2015. They got married in 2017 in Ireland.

Now they're parents together, with a daughter, Poppy.

