2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/21/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of Lydia Ko
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who started the year with a big win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

Ko took a bit of a victory lap on Sunday, finishing the tournament at 14-under 274, which was good enough for a two-shot win over Alexa Pano, the 19-year-old making her tournament debut.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson finished in solo third place, four shots out of the lead of Ko, who won the LPGA Tour season opener on her home course.

Ko won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse. Jeff McNeil won the concurrent celebrity event.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 20th time.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 34 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Fla.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lydia Ko -14 69 67 68 70 274 $225,000
2 Alexa Pano -12 69 70 67 70 276 $165,659
3 Brooke M. Henderson -10 69 70 71 68 278 $120,174
T4 Cheyenne Knight -8 70 70 71 69 280 $76,337
T4 Ayaka Furue -8 65 71 73 71 280 $76,337
T4 Ally Ewing -8 68 72 68 72 280 $76,337
T7 Charley Hull -7 74 66 70 71 281 $48,070
T7 Rose Zhang -7 69 71 70 71 281 $48,070
T9 Marina Alex -6 71 70 70 71 282 $38,547
T9 Gemma Dryburgh -6 70 68 71 73 282 $38,547
11 Megan Khang -5 70 72 69 72 283 $34,011
T12 Leona Maguire -4 72 72 72 68 284 $28,932
T12 Hae Ran Ryu -4 71 72 71 70 284 $28,932
T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4 74 70 68 72 284 $28,932
T12 Gaby Lopez -4 67 71 71 75 284 $28,932
T16 Andrea Lee -2 69 75 69 73 286 $24,216
T16 Nelly Korda -2 71 69 72 74 286 $24,216
18 Lilia Vu -1 71 71 74 71 287 $22,493
T19 Allisen Corpuz E 74 68 76 70 288 $20,860
T19 Mone Inami E 75 75 66 72 288 $20,860
T19 Ruoning Yin E 75 70 68 75 288 $20,860
T22 Amy Yang 1 73 71 70 75 289 $18,344
T22 Ashleigh Buhai 1 69 73 71 76 289 $18,344
T22 Maja Stark 1 67 75 71 76 289 $18,344
T22 Nasa Hataoka 1 70 70 73 76 289 $18,344
26 Jennifer Kupcho 2 70 72 76 72 290 $16,689
T27 Paula Reto 3 75 71 70 75 291 $15,735
T27 Linn Grant 3 73 68 74 76 291 $15,735
29 Grace Kim 5 69 74 75 75 293 $14,784
T30 Elizabeth Szokol 7 77 74 70 74 295 $13,967
T30 In Gee Chun 7 74 74 73 74 295 $13,967
T32 Chanettee Wannasaen 8 73 71 76 76 296 $12,879
T32 Pajaree Anannarukarn 8 72 73 73 78 296 $12,879
34 Danielle Kang 16 68 79 75 82 304 $12,062

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.