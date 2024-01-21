2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who started the year with a big win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

Ko took a bit of a victory lap on Sunday, finishing the tournament at 14-under 274, which was good enough for a two-shot win over Alexa Pano, the 19-year-old making her tournament debut.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson finished in solo third place, four shots out of the lead of Ko, who won the LPGA Tour season opener on her home course.

Ko won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse. Jeff McNeil won the concurrent celebrity event.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 20th time.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 34 players finishing the tournament.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Fla.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

