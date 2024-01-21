2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/21/2024
A photo of Annika Sorenstam
The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeff McNeil, who earned the win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

On Sunday, McNeil scored 35 modified Stableford points in the celebrity format, good enough to win on 136 total points by two points.

Annika Sorenstam finished as the runner-up on 134 total points.

Former Major League Baseball pitchers Mark Mulder and Derek Lowe finished in a tie for third place, three points behind Mulder.

McNeil won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Lydia Ko won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jeff McNeil 38 32 33 35 138 $100,000
2 Annika Sorenstam 40 35 30 31 136 $50,000
T3 Derek Lowe 33 38 34 30 135 $27,500
T3 Mark Mulder 29 34 35 37 135 $27,500
5 Jeremy Roenick 36 39 32 26 133 $20,000
6 John Smoltz 29 35 37 31 132 $17,000
7 Mardy Fish 34 30 34 31 129 $16,000
8 Aaron Hicks 31 34 31 32 128 $14,000
9 Adam Thielen 30 31 30 33 124 $13,000
10 Taylor Twellman 34 32 26 30 122 $12,000
11 Whit Merrifield 35 31 28 25 119 $11,000
12 Michael Peña 33 31 28 26 118 $10,000
13 Hally Leadbetter 25 30 32 28 115 --
T14 Evan Geiselman 28 29 31 26 114 --
T14 Jack Wagner 33 30 25 26 114 --
T14 Blair O'Neal 33 28 25 28 114 --
17 Kevin Millar 24 31 28 30 113 --
18 Brian Urlacher 26 30 25 30 111 --
19 Ray Allen 29 23 24 32 108 --
20 Alfonso Ribeiro 29 27 27 21 104 --
21 AJ Pierzynski 23 29 29 19 100 --
T22 Dwight Freeney 24 26 23 24 97 --
T22 Joe Carter 27 25 21 24 97 --
T24 Albert Pujols 26 23 24 23 96 --
T24 Mike Flaskey 24 26 23 23 96 --
26 Jon Lester 23 29 19 22 93 --
27 James 'Bubba' Stewart 24 22 22 22 90 --
28 Roger Clemens 23 27 18 20 88 --
29 Robbie Amell 22 24 20 20 86 --
30 Ben Higgins 22 18 20 25 85 --
31 Wells Adams 22 22 25 14 83 --
32 Urban Meyer 24 22 14 20 80 --
33 Austin Dillon 21 20 20 18 79 --
T34 Emmitt Smith 22 20 22 14 78 --
T34 Chris Lane 23 20 17 18 78 --
36 Landon Donovan 17 16 21 18 72 --
T37 Marcus Allen 17 22 19 12 70 --
T37 Tuukka Rask 21 18 17 14 70 --
T39 Brian Baumgartner 23 18 18 10 69 --
T39 Chandler Parsons 16 16 21 16 69 --
41 Charles Woodson 16 24 10 18 68 --
42 Michael Waltrip 16 17 18 12 63 --
T43 Larry The Cable Guy 16 21 15 9 61 --
T43 Courtney Lee 15 19 9 18 61 --
45 Kyle Rudolph 14 15 13 12 54 --
46 Victor Cruz 17 10 11 8 46 --
47 Dylan Dreyer 5 9 3 12 29 --
48 Vince Carter 0 13 13 0 26 --

