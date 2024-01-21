2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeff McNeil, who earned the win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
On Sunday, McNeil scored 35 modified Stableford points in the celebrity format, good enough to win on 136 total points by two points.
Annika Sorenstam finished as the runner-up on 134 total points.
Former Major League Baseball pitchers Mark Mulder and Derek Lowe finished in a tie for third place, three points behind Mulder.
McNeil won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.
Lydia Ko won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.
2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jeff McNeil
|38
|32
|33
|35
|138
|$100,000
|2
|Annika Sorenstam
|40
|35
|30
|31
|136
|$50,000
|T3
|Derek Lowe
|33
|38
|34
|30
|135
|$27,500
|T3
|Mark Mulder
|29
|34
|35
|37
|135
|$27,500
|5
|Jeremy Roenick
|36
|39
|32
|26
|133
|$20,000
|6
|John Smoltz
|29
|35
|37
|31
|132
|$17,000
|7
|Mardy Fish
|34
|30
|34
|31
|129
|$16,000
|8
|Aaron Hicks
|31
|34
|31
|32
|128
|$14,000
|
|9
|Adam Thielen
|30
|31
|30
|33
|124
|$13,000
|10
|Taylor Twellman
|34
|32
|26
|30
|122
|$12,000
|11
|Whit Merrifield
|35
|31
|28
|25
|119
|$11,000
|12
|Michael Peña
|33
|31
|28
|26
|118
|$10,000
|13
|Hally Leadbetter
|25
|30
|32
|28
|115
|--
|T14
|Evan Geiselman
|28
|29
|31
|26
|114
|--
|T14
|Jack Wagner
|33
|30
|25
|26
|114
|--
|T14
|Blair O'Neal
|33
|28
|25
|28
|114
|--
|
|17
|Kevin Millar
|24
|31
|28
|30
|113
|--
|18
|Brian Urlacher
|26
|30
|25
|30
|111
|--
|19
|Ray Allen
|29
|23
|24
|32
|108
|--
|20
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|29
|27
|27
|21
|104
|--
|21
|AJ Pierzynski
|23
|29
|29
|19
|100
|--
|T22
|Dwight Freeney
|24
|26
|23
|24
|97
|--
|T22
|Joe Carter
|27
|25
|21
|24
|97
|--
|T24
|Albert Pujols
|26
|23
|24
|23
|96
|--
|
|T24
|Mike Flaskey
|24
|26
|23
|23
|96
|--
|26
|Jon Lester
|23
|29
|19
|22
|93
|--
|27
|James 'Bubba' Stewart
|24
|22
|22
|22
|90
|--
|28
|Roger Clemens
|23
|27
|18
|20
|88
|--
|29
|Robbie Amell
|22
|24
|20
|20
|86
|--
|30
|Ben Higgins
|22
|18
|20
|25
|85
|--
|31
|Wells Adams
|22
|22
|25
|14
|83
|--
|32
|Urban Meyer
|24
|22
|14
|20
|80
|--
|
|33
|Austin Dillon
|21
|20
|20
|18
|79
|--
|T34
|Emmitt Smith
|22
|20
|22
|14
|78
|--
|T34
|Chris Lane
|23
|20
|17
|18
|78
|--
|36
|Landon Donovan
|17
|16
|21
|18
|72
|--
|T37
|Marcus Allen
|17
|22
|19
|12
|70
|--
|T37
|Tuukka Rask
|21
|18
|17
|14
|70
|--
|T39
|Brian Baumgartner
|23
|18
|18
|10
|69
|--
|T39
|Chandler Parsons
|16
|16
|21
|16
|69
|--
|
|41
|Charles Woodson
|16
|24
|10
|18
|68
|--
|42
|Michael Waltrip
|16
|17
|18
|12
|63
|--
|T43
|Larry The Cable Guy
|16
|21
|15
|9
|61
|--
|T43
|Courtney Lee
|15
|19
|9
|18
|61
|--
|45
|Kyle Rudolph
|14
|15
|13
|12
|54
|--
|46
|Victor Cruz
|17
|10
|11
|8
|46
|--
|47
|Dylan Dreyer
|5
|9
|3
|12
|29
|--
|48
|Vince Carter
|0
|13
|13
|0
|26
|--