2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeff McNeil, who earned the win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

On Sunday, McNeil scored 35 modified Stableford points in the celebrity format, good enough to win on 136 total points by two points.

Annika Sorenstam finished as the runner-up on 134 total points.

Former Major League Baseball pitchers Mark Mulder and Derek Lowe finished in a tie for third place, three points behind Mulder.

McNeil won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Lydia Ko won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

