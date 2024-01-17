2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tournament format, pro and pro-am cut rules

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions format really consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 36 professionals and 50 amateurs in the field.

The event is played this year at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions format

The 36 pros and 50 amateurs are grouped together, though not exactly neatly, each day. They are competing separately and not on teams. They compete alongside each other at the same time, though the professionals are playing a traditional tournament of 72 holes of stroke play. The lowest total over four rounds wins.

The professionals are competing for their own $1.5 million purse, with $225,000 to the winner.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions pro and pro-am cut rules

There is no cut for either tournament, with all competitors able to play all four rounds.

The 72-hole celebrity event is played under the modified Stableford scoring format, which awards 5 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 0 for bogey and -1 for double bogey and worse. The celebrity with the most points wins at the end of four rounds.

The celebrities are vying for a $500,000 purse, with $100,000 to the winner if they receive the purse as a professional.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will play together as assigned. Each threesome will also start one round in morning and the other in the afternoon.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under LPGA Tour rules. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.