2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeremy Paul, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Paul took the season-opening tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule with a one-shot win on 17-under 271. Paul shot three 67s in a row to close the tournament.

Kevin Roy finished in second place, with Ross Steelman coming in solo third place at 15-under total.

Paul won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Paul earned 12 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas.

2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details