2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

01/17/2024
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeremy Paul, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Paul took the season-opening tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule with a one-shot win on 17-under 271. Paul shot three 67s in a row to close the tournament.

Kevin Roy finished in second place, with Ross Steelman coming in solo third place at 15-under total.

Paul won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Paul earned 12 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 65 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in the Bahamas.

2024 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Jeremy Paul -17 70 67 67 67 271 $180,000
2 Kevin Roy -16 67 68 69 68 272 $90,000
3 Ross Steelman -15 70 68 72 63 273 $60,000
4 Cristobal Del Solar -13 67 69 70 69 275 $45,000
5 Kyle Westmoreland -12 71 67 70 68 276 $38,000
6 Max McGreevy -11 65 70 74 68 277 $34,500
T7 Noah Goodwin -10 70 68 74 66 278 $28,625
T7 Mason Andersen -10 65 71 72 70 278 $28,625
T7 Quade Cummins -10 69 70 68 71 278 $28,625
T7 Fred Biondi -10 69 67 69 73 278 $28,625
T11 Austin Hitt -9 70 69 74 66 279 $22,050
T11 KK Limbhasut -9 64 71 72 72 279 $22,050
T11 Tim Widing -9 72 65 69 73 279 $22,050
T14 Harry Higgs -8 69 74 73 64 280 $16,000
T14 Jackson Suber -8 71 68 74 67 280 $16,000
T14 Kevin Velo -8 69 71 72 68 280 $16,000
T14 Chase Seiffert -8 70 68 74 68 280 $16,000
T14 Thomas Walsh -8 67 72 71 70 280 $16,000
T14 John VanDerLaan -8 66 70 74 70 280 $16,000
T14 Jacob Solomon -8 68 70 70 72 280 $16,000
T21 Tano Goya -7 70 71 72 68 281 $10,950
T21 Bud Cauley -7 70 71 72 68 281 $10,950
T21 Paul Peterson -7 73 68 71 69 281 $10,950
T21 Tommy Gainey -7 68 71 73 69 281 $10,950
T25 Marcelo Rozo -6 70 71 74 67 282 $7,972
T25 Brandon Harkins -6 71 69 75 67 282 $7,972
T25 Dan McCarthy -6 74 68 72 68 282 $7,972
T25 Joe Weiler -6 67 70 77 68 282 $7,972
T25 Myles Creighton -6 72 70 71 69 282 $7,972
T25 Chandler Blanchet -6 64 68 76 74 282 $7,972
T31 Roberto Díaz -5 69 73 74 67 283 $6,550
T31 Yi Cao -5 71 72 71 69 283 $6,550
T31 Evan Harmeling -5 73 69 70 71 283 $6,550
T31 Hank Lebioda -5 71 67 72 73 283 $6,550
T35 S.Y. Noh -4 71 72 75 66 284 $5,750
T35 David Kocher -4 72 69 73 70 284 $5,750
T35 Cody Blick -4 68 69 76 71 284 $5,750
T35 Pontus Nyholm -4 70 71 69 74 284 $5,750
T39 Davis Chatfield -3 71 71 75 68 285 $5,150
T39 Daniel Summerhays -3 71 69 74 71 285 $5,150
T39 Joshua Creel -3 66 72 75 72 285 $5,150
T42 Trevor Werbylo -2 72 71 72 71 286 $4,900
T42 Logan McAllister -2 73 65 71 77 286 $4,900
T44 Andrew Kozan -1 70 73 73 71 287 $4,550
T44 Carter Jenkins -1 72 71 73 71 287 $4,550
T44 Dawie van der Walt -1 72 70 74 71 287 $4,550
T44 Steven Fisk -1 72 69 75 71 287 $4,550
T44 Étienne Papineau -1 70 72 73 72 287 $4,550
T44 Brian Campbell -1 70 72 72 73 287 $4,550
T50 Rhein Gibson E 65 78 77 68 288 $4,288
T50 Thomas Rosenmueller E 69 74 77 68 288 $4,288
T50 Frankie Capan III E 68 75 73 72 288 $4,288
T50 Michael Johnson E 71 71 73 73 288 $4,288
T54 Fabián Gómez 1 74 68 77 70 289 $4,210
T54 Jim Herman 1 70 72 74 73 289 $4,210
T56 Curtis Thompson 2 75 67 78 70 290 $4,150
T56 Jared Wolfe 2 72 69 77 72 290 $4,150
T56 Taylor Dickson 2 71 70 76 73 290 $4,150
T56 Patrick Cover 2 69 71 76 74 290 $4,150
T60 Noah Hofman 3 69 74 79 69 291 $4,090
T60 Matt McCarty 3 69 72 72 78 291 $4,090
62 Brett Drewitt 5 71 70 81 71 293 $4,060
63 Cole Hammer 7 69 74 82 70 295 $4,040
T64 Charlie Hillier 9 70 73 83 71 297 $4,010
T64 Brad Hopfinger 9 70 73 76 78 297 $4,010

