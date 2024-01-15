The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse is $9 million, with the winner's share at $1,530,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Fox, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the 8th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 30 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,530,000 2 $990,000 3 $563,400 4 $450,000 5 $381,600 6 $315,000 7 $270,000 8 $225,000 9 $201,600 10 $180,000 11 $165,600 12 $154,800 13 $144,900 14 $137,700 15 $132,300 16 $126,900 17 $121,500 18 $116,100 19 $111,600 20 $108,000 21 $104,400 22 $101,700 23 $99,000 24 $96,300 25 $93,600 26 $90,900 27 $88,200 28 $85,500 29 $82,800 30 $80,100 31 $77,400 32 $74,700 33 $72,000 34 $69,300 35 $66,600 36 $63,900 37 $62,100 38 $60,300 39 $58,500 40 $56,700 41 $54,900 42 $53,100 43 $51,300 44 $49,500 45 $47,700 46 $45,900 47 $44,100 48 $42,300 49 $40,500 50 $38,700 51 $36,900 52 $35,100 53 $33,300 54 $31,500 55 $30,600 56 $29,700 57 $28,800 58 $27,900 59 $27,000 60 $26,100 61 $25,200 62 $24,300 63 $23,400 64 $22,500 65 $21,600

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

