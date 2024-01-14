Who is Grayson Murray? Bio for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii leader

Grayson Murray has the lead late in the final round of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the year in Hawaii. Murray could secure his second PGA Tour win against a strong field.

Murray is 30 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after earning his way back to the PGA Tour through the Korn Ferry Tour top 30 points list last season. Murray is in the field this week as a Korn Ferry Tour grad who won twice last year and finished seventh in points.

However, for Murray, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Murray is enjoying a personal comeback

Grayson Murray has won at every level, including at Arizona State University, where he was a standout collegiate player.

He won on the PGA Tour by taking the 2017 Barbasol Championship, but he struggled on the PGA Tour with mental health. He infamously tweeted at an underage girl on Twitter, and that got him in trouble with fans. However, he has since sought to become a better person.

In 2022, Murray was seriously injured in a rental scooter accident ahead of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He was fortunate to survive after the collision with a car, and he credits wearing a helmet with saving his life.

Entering this week, Murray was 172nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status as a 2023 Korn Ferry Tour grad, and he has no FedEx Cup points this season.

In his personal life, Murray lives in Raleigh, N.C.

What a win in Honolulu means

With a win today, Murray would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2024 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July.

He would gain a two-season exemption on the PGA Tour. And, according to the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii payout, he would win $1.494 million to top it all off.