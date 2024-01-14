Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions history, results and past winners

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is the LPGA Tour's season-opening event, welcoming champions on the LPGA Tour in the last two years to the tournament played in Orlando, Florida.

The event, which has been around since 2019, started as a multi-tour event, with players from the PGA Tour Champions competing in the intial year. Eventually, it became an LPGA-only event.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the separate-but-concurrent celebrity tournament component, played alongside the professional tournament, taking on signficance as well.

No player has won this event twice.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions format

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is played over four days, and there is no cut for the qualifying field.

The field is limited to winners on the LPGA Tour in the last two seasons, while amateurs compete in their own event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins the pro event. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

In the amateur event, the players compete in the modified Stableford scoring system, earning points based on their score on each hole. The player with the most points at the end of 72 holes wins that separate event.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions host courses

2019-2021: Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club

2022-present: Lake Nona Golf and Country Club

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions past sponsors

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has had a singular name over the years:

2019-2021: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

2021–present: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions history & results