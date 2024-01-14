Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions history, results and past winners
LPGA Tour

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions history, results and past winners

01/14/2024
Golf News Net
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 20: A detail of a tee box during the first round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 20, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is the LPGA Tour's season-opening event, welcoming champions on the LPGA Tour in the last two years to the tournament played in Orlando, Florida.

The event, which has been around since 2019, started as a multi-tour event, with players from the PGA Tour Champions competing in the intial year. Eventually, it became an LPGA-only event.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the separate-but-concurrent celebrity tournament component, played alongside the professional tournament, taking on signficance as well.

No player has won this event twice.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions format

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is played over four days, and there is no cut for the qualifying field.

The field is limited to winners on the LPGA Tour in the last two seasons, while amateurs compete in their own event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins the pro event. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

In the amateur event, the players compete in the modified Stableford scoring system, earning points based on their score on each hole. The player with the most points at the end of 72 holes wins that separate event.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions host courses

  • 2019-2021: Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club
  • 2022-present: Lake Nona Golf and Country Club

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions past sponsors

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has had a singular name over the years:

  • 2019-2021: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
  • 2021–present: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Brooke Henderson 272 −16 4 $225,000
2022 Danielle Kang 272 −16 3 $225,000
2021 Jessica Korda 260 −24 PO $180,000
2020 Gaby López 271 −13 PO $180,000
2019 Ji Eun-hee 270 −14 2 $180,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.