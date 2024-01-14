2024 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/14/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Keegan Bradley
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout is from the $8.3 million purse, with 82 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,494,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $904,700 in PGA Tour prize money today. Sony Open in Hawaii prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $50,000.

Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Keegan Bradley, Chris Kirk, Nick Taylor and more. The leaderboard is loaded and jammed, meaning any number of players within five shots have a chance to win.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii from the correct 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 49 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,494,000
2 $904,700
3 $572,700
4 $406,700
5 $340,300
6 $300,875
7 $280,125
8 $259,375
9 $242,775
10 $226,175
11 $209,575
12 $192,975
13 $176,375
14 $159,775
15 $151,475
16 $143,175
17 $134,875
18 $126,575
19 $118,275
20 $109,975
21 $101,675
22 $93,375
23 $86,735
24 $80,095
25 $73,455
26 $66,815
27 $64,325
28 $61,835
29 $59,345
30 $56,855
31 $54,365
32 $51,875
33 $49,385
34 $47,310
35 $45,235
36 $43,160
37 $41,085
38 $39,425
39 $37,765
40 $36,105
41 $34,445
42 $32,785
43 $31,125
44 $29,465
45 $27,805
46 $26,145
47 $24,485
48 $23,157
49 $21,995
50 $21,331
51 $20,833
52 $20,335
53 $20,003
54 $19,671
55 $19,505
56 $19,339
57 $19,173
58 $19,007
59 $18,841
60 $18,675
61 $18,509
62 $18,343
63 $18,177
64 $18,011
65 $17,845
66 $17,679
67 $17,513
68 $17,347
69 $17,181
70 $17,015
71 $16,849
72 $16,683
73 $16,517
74 $16,351
75 $16,185
76 $16,019
77 $15,853
78 $15,687
79 $15,521
80 $15,355
81 $15,189
82 $15,023

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.