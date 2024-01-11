How to watch 2024 Dubai Invitational: DP World Tour TV times, how to stream, schedule, channels
01/11/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 Dubai Invitational marks the seventh event of the 2024 DP World schedule, with the DP World event being played at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai Invitational TV schedule has Golf Channel airing the DP World-sanctioned event on TV from the United Arab Emirates.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The 2024 Dubai Invitational field includes Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk and more as part of a 60-player field seeking to win an early event in the DP World's 2024 season.

On all four days of the tournament, Golf Channel's coverage window will be from 2:30-7:30 a.m. Eastern.

2024 Dubai Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, January 11: 2:30-7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, January 12: 2:30-7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, January 13: 2:30-7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, January 14: 2:30-7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

2024 Dubai Invitational streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through NBC's Peacock at the same time as the daily Golf Channel TV window, and that's only available with a subscription.

2024 Dubai Invitational streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, January 11

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-7:30 a.m.

Friday, January 12

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-7:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 13

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-7:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 14

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-7:30 a.m.

