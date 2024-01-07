2024 Dubai Invitational field: Players, rankings
2024 Dubai Invitational field: Players, rankings

01/07/2024
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy
The 2024 Dubai Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour..

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a limited-field invitational tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Matthew Jordan and Shubhankar Sharma are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Dubai Invitational field

PLAYER
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Thomas Bjørn
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Jorge Campillo
Todd Clements
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Luke Donald
Hennie Du Plessis
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Ryan Fox
Daniel Gavins
Julien Guerrier
Marcus Helligkilde
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Maximilian Kieffer
Nathan Kimsey
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
Thriston Lawrence
Haotong Li
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Joost Luiten
Richard Mansell
Rory Mcilroy
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Richie Ramsay
Antoine Rozner
Kalle Samooja
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Matthew Southgate
Ockie Strydom
Connor Syme
Ken Weyand
Dale Whitnell
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2024 Dubai Invitational field

RANK PLAYER
2 Rory McIlroy
14 Tommy Fleetwood
28 Ryan Fox
48 Adrian Meronk
50 Nicolai Hojgaard

