2024 Dubai Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Dubai Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour..

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a limited-field invitational tournament.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Matthew Jordan and Shubhankar Sharma are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,500,000 purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Dubai Invitational field

PLAYER Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Thomas Bjørn Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Julien Brun Jorge Campillo Todd Clements Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Luke Donald Hennie Du Plessis Nacho Elvira Ewen Ferguson Tommy Fleetwood Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Ryan Fox Daniel Gavins Julien Guerrier Marcus Helligkilde Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Maximilian Kieffer Nathan Kimsey Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal Thriston Lawrence Haotong Li Zander Lombard Hurly Long Joost Luiten Richard Mansell Rory Mcilroy Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk Guido Migliozzi Francesco Molinari Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Yannik Paul Richie Ramsay Antoine Rozner Kalle Samooja Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Matthew Southgate Ockie Strydom Connor Syme Ken Weyand Dale Whitnell Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu

Top 50 players in 2024 Dubai Invitational field