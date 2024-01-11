2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

01/11/2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brian Harman
The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is set for $8.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,494,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Matt Fitpatrick, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field competes in the second event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the first full-field event of the year, complete with an open qualifier on Monday for four spots into the event.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This is the second PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,494,000
2 $904,700
3 $572,700
4 $406,700
5 $340,300
6 $300,875
7 $280,125
8 $259,375
9 $242,775
10 $226,175
11 $209,575
12 $192,975
13 $176,375
14 $159,775
15 $151,475
16 $143,175
17 $134,875
18 $126,575
19 $118,275
20 $109,975
21 $101,675
22 $93,375
23 $86,735
24 $80,095
25 $73,455
26 $66,815
27 $64,325
28 $61,835
29 $59,345
30 $56,855
31 $54,365
32 $51,875
33 $49,385
34 $47,310
35 $45,235
36 $43,160
37 $41,085
38 $39,425
39 $37,765
40 $36,105
41 $34,445
42 $32,785
43 $31,125
44 $29,465
45 $27,805
46 $26,145
47 $24,485
48 $23,157
49 $21,995
50 $21,331
51 $20,833
52 $20,335
53 $20,003
54 $19,671
55 $19,505
56 $19,339
57 $19,173
58 $19,007
59 $18,841
60 $18,675
61 $18,509
62 $18,343
63 $18,177
64 $18,011
65 $17,845

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse?

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is $8.3 million.

How much is the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii winner's share?

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii winner's share is $1,494,000.

What is the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field size?

The 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii field features 144 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii to the top 65 and ties.

