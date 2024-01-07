Who is Sahith Theegala? Bio for the 2024 Sentry leader

Sahith Theegala has the lead late in the final round of the 2024 Sentry (the erstwhile Tournament of Champions) at Kapalua, the PGA Tour start of the year in Hawaii. Theegala could secure his second PGA Tour win against a strong field.

Theegala is 26 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after winning in the fall at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. Coming into this week, Theegala had a fresh slate for the new season but had established himself as a young gun to watch.

However, for Theegala, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Theegala is hitting his prime

Sahith Theegala has won at every level, including at Pepperdine University, where he was a standout collegiate player known for his phenomenal short game, quick play and love of imaginative golf.

On the Korn Ferry Tour during the 2021 superseason, Theegala earned enough points to get into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he finished T-4 and 6th in the final two events to secure PGA Tour status.

Entering this week, Theegala was 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status as a top-50 player in last season's FedEx Cup standings.

In his personal life, Theegala is still at home with his parents in California as he makes his way in the world.

What a win in Phoenix means

With a win today, Theegala would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2024 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July.

He would gain an additional year on his exemption from winning in the fall. And, according to the 2024 The Sentry payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.