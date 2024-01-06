With the introduction of the PGA Tour's Signature events series, there are eight events on the schedule -- as well as the first two FedEx Cup playoff events -- with purses of $20 million during the season.

The four major championships can also maintain or raise their purses to that level, independent of what the PGA Tour does.

This means there are at least 11 tournaments during the season with a purse of $20,000,000. These tournaments are:

The Sentry AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am The Genesis Invitational Arnold Palmer Invitational RBC Heritage Wells Fargo Championship the Memorial Tournament Travelers Championship FedEx St. Jude Championship BMW Championship US Open (was $20 million in 2023, could increase)

Naturally, with such a frequently occurring amount of money in the purse, golf fans are going to wonder how much a PGA Tour winner earns from a $20 million purse.

How much does a PGA Tour winner make from a $20 million purse?

In almost every event they put on, the PGA Tour pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner. What changes is the total purse, which in this example is $20 million. Doing the simple math problem of 18 percent of $20 million tells us that the winner's share from a $20 million PGA Tour purse is $3.6 million.

For pretty much any person on the planet, $3,600,000 is a lot of money. It's a life-changing amount of money. And that's really the point. The PGA Tour wants to position their Signature events as can't-miss for the best players in the world, who will turn up for the opportunity to win that much money for taking the title.

In all Signature events, the top three finishers earn at least $1 million. Starting in 2024, all of the Signature events have limited fields that will likely not exceed 80 players. All but two of the Signature events don't have a cut, meaning every player earns money for completing the tournament. The Signature events compensate players commensurate with a major championship but offer the opportunity to play a guaranteed four rounds.

The winner of a Signature event also earns 700 FedEx Cup points, which will go a long way to making sure they remain in the top 50 in the final FedEx Cup standings and a return trip to all of the Signature events next season.