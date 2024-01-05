2024 The Sentry purse, winner's share, prize money payout
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 The Sentry purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 The Sentry field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and more of the world's best players.

The 59-player field competes in the first event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the field limited to players who finished in the top 50 of the final FedEx Cup standings from the prior season and winners of PGA Tour events since the last edition of this event. Rory McIlroy was eliglible and is not playing. Jon Rahm is reigning champion but is ineligible after his move to LIV Golf.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

This is the first PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for signature events. The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry.

2024 The Sentry purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,160,000
3 $1,360,000
4 $975,000
5 $815,000
6 $735,000
7 $682,500
8 $630,000
9 $590,000
10 $550,000
11 $510,000
12 $470,000
13 $430,000
14 $390,000
15 $370,000
16 $350,000
17 $330,000
18 $310,000
19 $290,000
20 $270,000
21 $252,000
22 $236,000
23 $220,000
24 $204,000
25 $188,000
26 $172,000
27 $165,000
28 $158,000
29 $151,000
30 $144,000
31 $137,000
32 $130,000
33 $123,000
34 $118,000
35 $113,000
36 $108,000
37 $103,000
38 $98,000
39 $94,000
40 $90,000
41 $86,000
42 $82,000
43 $78,000
44 $74,000
45 $70,000
46 $66,000
47 $64,000
48 $62,000
49 $60,000
50 $58,000
51 $57,000
52 $56,000
53 $55,000
54 $54,000
55 $53,000
56 $52,000
57 $51,000
58 $50,500
59 $50,000

