2024 The Sentry format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 The Sentry format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

The 2024 The Sentry field is 59 players.

The Sentry field is made up of a variety of players, limited to the top 50 in the prior season's FedEx Cup final standings and the players who won a PGA Tour event since the last version of this event.

The Sentry format

The Sentry format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in twosomes each day. The same twosomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with all groups playing together in the same window.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the field and start the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 The Sentry winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 700 FedEx Cup points.

The Sentry playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The The Sentry playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.