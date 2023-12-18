How much money does the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Final Stage winner earn?

The winner's share of the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals purse is a helpful of money, and the PGA Tour Q-School Finals first-place payout is commensurate with gaining access to the PGA Tour.

The 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals purse is $510,000, which is $30,000 higher than in 2022.

How much money does the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals winner get?

The PGA Tour Q-School Finals pays out the top 45 spots in the final leaderboard, so the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School Finals winner's share is $50,000 as the first-place payout.

When the event was held last year to solely offer starts on the Korn Ferry Tour to top finishers, the winner also earned $50,000, albeit from a $480,000 purse. However, the point of Q-School isn't to get rich. The point is to gain an opportunity to play on the PGA Tour.

The top five players and ties on the final leaderboard after 72 holes earn PGA Tour cards for next season, with degrees of guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour available to the next 40 players outside of those who earn PGA Tour cards.

The first 25 finishers and ties after the top five and ties will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour for the first two reshuffles. Any remaining finishers within the category will be subject to the second reshuffle, guaranteeing eight Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2024 to start the season.

After the next 40 and ties, a group of the next 20 and ties earn exempt status for the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA Tour Americas season, in addition to conditional 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Everyone who completes the event at least earns conditional Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas membership for 2024.

There are no playoffs for PGA Tour cards or other status. All ties carry through.