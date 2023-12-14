2023 DP World Tour Global Swings: How many are they and how much bonus money do winners get?

With the start of the 2023-2024 DP World Tour schedule, the DP World Tour has split up their schedule into six different segments that they're calling Global Swings.

These Global Swings are designed to provide some definition to a schedule that spans worldwide, beginning with co-sanctioned events in South Africa and Australia, before continuing on to the Middle East, then Asia and back into Europe in the summer months before heading back toward the Middle East to end the season.

The Global Swings, in order, are the Opening Swing, International Swing, Asian Swing, European Swing and Closing Swing. After the five Swings are complete, there are two more periods of the season: The Back Nine and the DP World Tour Playoffs. The Back Nine features, as you might guess, nine tournaments that include some of the longest-running and most popular events on the schedule like the Amgen Irish Open, the Open de France, the acciona Open de Espana and the BMW PGA Championship. These events feature bigger purses and are expected to feature deeper fields.

However, the Global Swings have a unique feature unto themselves: a bonus prize. In each of the Global Swings, the player who earns the most Race to Dubai points during that run of tournaments (excluding any major championships in a Swing) will win that particular Swing. That player will receive a $200,000 bonus. All told, $1 million in bonus money will be paid out through the five Swings. In addition, each Swing winner will gain entry into all events on The Back Nine portion o the schedule.

All told, the 2024 DP World Tour schedule will feature at least 44 tournaments in 24 different countries. Breaking that large geographic coverage into segments is good for the tour and gives up-and-coming players incentive to keep playing to chase the bonus and better access to tournaments throughout the remainder of the season.