2023 LIV Golf Promotions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Promotions final leaderboard is headed by winner Kalle Samooja, who earned a place in the 2024 LIV Golf League with a win at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Samooja won the event with a final-day total of 8-under 136, earning the top spot in the 20-player final-day mini-tournament.
Jinichiro Kozuma and Kieran Vincent earned the final two spots after surviving a multi-hole, three-for-two playoff with Laurie Canter. All
Samooja won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse for the individual competition.
LIV Golf Promotions recap notes
Samooja earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to LIV Golf events and Q-Schools.
There are no cuts in typical LIV Golf events, however, that's not the case here. Players entered the competition in either the first or second round. In the first round, the top 20 players and ties advanced to Round 2, where scores were reset and more players entered the competition. The top 20 players exactly after Round 2 moved on to Rounds 3 and 4, played in the same day.
The top three players based on combined score from the final two rounds would earn spots in the 2024 LIV Golf League.
The 2024 LIV Golf schedule begins in Mexico in Feburary.
2023 LIV Golf Promotions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Kalle Samooja
|-8
|--
|68
|65
|71
|136
|$200,000
|T2
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-7
|67
|67
|69
|68
|137
|$108,333
|T2
|Kieran Vincent
|-7
|--
|67
|67
|70
|137
|$108,333
|P4
|Laurie Canter
|-7
|--
|69
|68
|69
|137
|$108,333
|5
|Jaco Ahlers
|-6
|68
|68
|69
|69
|138
|$50,000
|6
|Zach Bauchou
|-5
|69
|67
|70
|69
|139
|$45,000
|T7
|Kevin Chappell
|-4
|--
|69
|69
|71
|140
|$35,000
|T7
|Poom Saksansin
|-4
|67
|68
|69
|71
|140
|$35,000
|
|T7
|Martin Trainer
|-4
|70
|68
|69
|71
|140
|$35,000
|10
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-2
|70
|67
|71
|71
|142
|$25,000
|T11
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-1
|70
|64
|71
|72
|143
|$17,500
|T11
|Kevin Yuan
|-1
|70
|69
|72
|71
|143
|$17,500
|T11
|Sampson-yunhe Zheng (a)
|-1
|--
|67
|71
|72
|143
|$0
|T14
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|E
|--
|68
|75
|69
|144
|$17,500
|T14
|Gunn Charoenkul
|E
|--
|68
|72
|72
|144
|$17,500
|T14
|Joël Stalter
|E
|70
|69
|72
|72
|144
|$17,500
|T17
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|1
|70
|66
|71
|74
|145
|$17,500
|
|T17
|Braden Thornberry
|1
|70
|66
|74
|71
|145
|$17,500
|19
|Jediah Morgan
|2
|--
|66
|73
|73
|146
|$17,500
|20
|Steve Lewton
|4
|68
|66
|71
|77
|148
|$17,500
|ELIM R2
|Jeongwoo Ham
|--
|68
|70
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|--
|67
|70
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Max Kennedy (a)
|--
|67
|70
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Junghwan Lee
|--
|67
|70
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Zach Murray
|--
|70
|70
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Miguel Tabuena
|--
|68
|70
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|
|ELIM R2
|Ben Campbell
|--
|--
|70
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Grégory Bourdy
|--
|69
|71
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|--
|69
|71
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|--
|67
|71
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Taichi Kho
|--
|67
|72
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Settee Prakongvech
|--
|70
|72
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Wade Ormsby
|--
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Kerry Mountcastle
|--
|64
|73
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|James Piot
|--
|--
|73
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|
|ELIM R2
|Luis Carrera
|--
|70
|74
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Seungsu Han
|--
|66
|74
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Kazuki Higa
|--
|69
|74
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Sihwan Kim
|--
|--
|74
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|--
|70
|75
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Jason Dufner
|--
|--
|75
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R2
|Bio Kim
|--
|70
|76
|--
|--
|--
|$10,000
|ELIM R1
|Andrew Dodt
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Scott Hend
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|
|ELIM R1
|Ronan Kleu
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Guntaek Koh
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Taehee Lee
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Jeff Overton
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Travis Smyth
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Kyle Stanley
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Chris Stroud
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Nitithorn Thippong
|--
|71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Jaewoong Eom
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|
|ELIM R1
|Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Berry Henson
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|David Horsey
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Karandeep Kochhar
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Richard Lee
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Luis Masaveu (a)
|--
|72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Lachlan Barker
|--
|73
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Brendan Jones
|--
|73
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Miguel Carballo
|--
|75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|
|ELIM R1
|Turk Pettit
|--
|75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Bobby Bai
|--
|76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Jazz Janewattananond
|--
|76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Alvaro Quiros
|--
|76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Ryan Ruffels
|--
|76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Micah Shin
|--
|76
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Austin Bautista
|--
|77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Ryan Griffin (a)
|--
|77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|ELIM R1
|Sarit Suwannarut
|--
|78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000
|
|ELIM R1
|Chanmin Jung
|--
|79
|--
|--
|--
|--
|$5,000