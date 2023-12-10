2023 LIV Golf Promotions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 LIV Golf Promotions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/10/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 LIV Golf Promotions final leaderboard is headed by winner Kalle Samooja, who earned a place in the 2024 LIV Golf League with a win at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Samooja won the event with a final-day total of 8-under 136, earning the top spot in the 20-player final-day mini-tournament.

Jinichiro Kozuma and Kieran Vincent earned the final two spots after surviving a multi-hole, three-for-two playoff with Laurie Canter. All

Samooja won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Promotions recap notes

Samooja earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to LIV Golf events and Q-Schools.

There are no cuts in typical LIV Golf events, however, that's not the case here. Players entered the competition in either the first or second round. In the first round, the top 20 players and ties advanced to Round 2, where scores were reset and more players entered the competition. The top 20 players exactly after Round 2 moved on to Rounds 3 and 4, played in the same day.

The top three players based on combined score from the final two rounds would earn spots in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule begins in Mexico in Feburary.

2023 LIV Golf Promotions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kalle Samooja -8 -- 68 65 71 136 $200,000
T2 Jinichiro Kozuma -7 67 67 69 68 137 $108,333
T2 Kieran Vincent -7 -- 67 67 70 137 $108,333
P4 Laurie Canter -7 -- 69 68 69 137 $108,333
5 Jaco Ahlers -6 68 68 69 69 138 $50,000
6 Zach Bauchou -5 69 67 70 69 139 $45,000
T7 Kevin Chappell -4 -- 69 69 71 140 $35,000
T7 Poom Saksansin -4 67 68 69 71 140 $35,000
T7 Martin Trainer -4 70 68 69 71 140 $35,000
10 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -2 70 67 71 71 142 $25,000
T11 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -1 70 64 71 72 143 $17,500
T11 Kevin Yuan -1 70 69 72 71 143 $17,500
T11 Sampson-yunhe Zheng (a) -1 -- 67 71 72 143 $0
T14 Gaganjeet Bhullar E -- 68 75 69 144 $17,500
T14 Gunn Charoenkul E -- 68 72 72 144 $17,500
T14 Joël Stalter E 70 69 72 72 144 $17,500
T17 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 1 70 66 71 74 145 $17,500
T17 Braden Thornberry 1 70 66 74 71 145 $17,500
19 Jediah Morgan 2 -- 66 73 73 146 $17,500
20 Steve Lewton 4 68 66 71 77 148 $17,500
ELIM R2 Jeongwoo Ham -- 68 70 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Sadom Kaewkanjana -- 67 70 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Max Kennedy (a) -- 67 70 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Junghwan Lee -- 67 70 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Zach Murray -- 70 70 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Miguel Tabuena -- 68 70 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Ben Campbell -- -- 70 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Grégory Bourdy -- 69 71 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Phachara Khongwatmai -- 69 71 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Tapio Pulkkanen -- 67 71 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Taichi Kho -- 67 72 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Settee Prakongvech -- 70 72 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Wade Ormsby -- -- 72 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Kerry Mountcastle -- 64 73 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 James Piot -- -- 73 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Luis Carrera -- 70 74 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Seungsu Han -- 66 74 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Kazuki Higa -- 69 74 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Sihwan Kim -- -- 74 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Lucas Bjerregaard -- 70 75 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Jason Dufner -- -- 75 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R2 Bio Kim -- 70 76 -- -- -- $10,000
ELIM R1 Andrew Dodt -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Scott Hend -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Ronan Kleu -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Guntaek Koh -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Taehee Lee -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Jeff Overton -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Travis Smyth -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Kyle Stanley -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Chris Stroud -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Nitithorn Thippong -- 71 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Jaewoong Eom -- 72 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño -- 72 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Berry Henson -- 72 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 David Horsey -- 72 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Karandeep Kochhar -- 72 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Richard Lee -- 72 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Luis Masaveu (a) -- 72 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Lachlan Barker -- 73 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Brendan Jones -- 73 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Miguel Carballo -- 75 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Turk Pettit -- 75 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Bobby Bai -- 76 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Jazz Janewattananond -- 76 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Alvaro Quiros -- 76 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Ryan Ruffels -- 76 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Micah Shin -- 76 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Austin Bautista -- 77 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Ryan Griffin (a) -- 77 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Sarit Suwannarut -- 78 -- -- -- -- $5,000
ELIM R1 Chanmin Jung -- 79 -- -- -- -- $5,000

