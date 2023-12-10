2023 LIV Golf Promotions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Promotions final leaderboard is headed by winner Kalle Samooja, who earned a place in the 2024 LIV Golf League with a win at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Samooja won the event with a final-day total of 8-under 136, earning the top spot in the 20-player final-day mini-tournament.

Jinichiro Kozuma and Kieran Vincent earned the final two spots after surviving a multi-hole, three-for-two playoff with Laurie Canter. All

Samooja won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Promotions recap notes

Samooja earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to LIV Golf events and Q-Schools.

There are no cuts in typical LIV Golf events, however, that's not the case here. Players entered the competition in either the first or second round. In the first round, the top 20 players and ties advanced to Round 2, where scores were reset and more players entered the competition. The top 20 players exactly after Round 2 moved on to Rounds 3 and 4, played in the same day.

The top three players based on combined score from the final two rounds would earn spots in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule begins in Mexico in Feburary.

2023 LIV Golf Promotions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

