2023 Grant Thornton Invitational format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational format is similar to the competition's prior years, with the two-person competition starting at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The Grant Thornton Invitational field is 32 players as 16 teams of two. The 16 highest-ranked available players from the prior season's final FedEx Cup points list get in the field on the PGA Tour side, with the highest-ranked available LPGA Tour players teaming up with those players.

The Grant Thornton Invitational format is a 54-hole event. The first round is a scramble, with the second round played under modified alternate shot and the final round being a modified four-ball competition. There is no cut.

In the scramble, each player hits a tee shot and then the team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke. From there, both players hit their next shots from that spot. This continues with each shot until the ball is holed.

In alternate shot, each player on a team alternates hitting shots with the same ball until the ball is holed by the team for a combined score. One player tees off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.

In modified four-ball, both players on the team tee off and then switch balls for their second shots, playing that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.

A sudden-death playoff to settle any ties after 54 holes will be played. The 18th hole is played over and over, but the format changes for each playoff hole to match the tournament's format. The first playoff hole is a scramble; the second playoff hole is modified alternate shot, and the third playoff hole is fourball.

The players on the winning team will split the top prize from the $4 million purse, but there are no FedEx Cup or Race to the CME Globe points or exemptions for the winners.

The QBE Shootout, the Grant Thornton Invitational's predecesor, had been played since 1989, with the likes of Greg Norman, Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson, Fred Couples, John Daly, Jason Dufner, Steve Elkington, Nick Faldo, Brad Faxon and more participating.

The event was modified for 2023 to include an equal number of PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players, paired together in teams.