2023 Hero World Challenge money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Hero World Challenge prize money payout is from the $4.5 million purse, with 81 professional players who complete four rounds at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Hero World Challenge prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $450,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Hero World Challenge prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $120,000.

The Hero World Challenge field is headed by Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and more. Scheffler has a solid edge going into the final round, but these are some of the best in the world competing this week.

This tournament started with 20 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Hero World Challenge from the correct 2023 Hero World Challenge full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Hero World Challenge prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will not get FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a Challenge event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 30 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win doesn't mean enhanced PGA Tour status. The world ranking points could lead to better major status, though.

2023 Hero World Challenge prize money, winner's share, first-place payout