Albany Golf Club: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2023 Hero World Challenge host course

Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas hosts the 2023 Hero World Challenge, as it has for nearly a decade.

The tournament's host course has been the Bahamian private dating back to 2015, when it moved to the island nation where Woods has a membership and a home.

Albany Golf Club plays as a par-72 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,414 yards, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Albany Golf Club course breakdown

Albany Golf Club has five par 5s, five par 3s and eight par 4s, and the golf course finishes with a par 3 and a par 4.

There's a similar length in the par 3s, ranging from 179 yards to 217 yards, with several increments of distance in between. The five par 5s are longer and are all at least 550 yards in length, with four of the five above 570 yards.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player. There are five par 4s on the course playing more than 470 yards on the scorecard, meaning a player has to keep the ball in play and have some pop to score.

Albany Golf Club scorecard