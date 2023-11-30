Albany Golf Club: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2023 Hero World Challenge host course
PGA Tour

Albany Golf Club: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2023 Hero World Challenge host course

11/30/2023
Golf News Net
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas hosts the 2023 Hero World Challenge, as it has for nearly a decade.

The tournament's host course has been the Bahamian private dating back to 2015, when it moved to the island nation where Woods has a membership and a home.

Albany Golf Club plays as a par-72 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,414 yards, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Albany Golf Club course breakdown

Albany Golf Club has five par 5s, five par 3s and eight par 4s, and the golf course finishes with a par 3 and a par 4.

There's a similar length in the par 3s, ranging from 179 yards to 217 yards, with several increments of distance in between. The five par 5s are longer and are all at least 550 yards in length, with four of the five above 570 yards.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player. There are five par 4s on the course playing more than 470 yards on the scorecard, meaning a player has to keep the ball in play and have some pop to score.

Albany Golf Club scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR
1 4 438
2 3 193
3 5 573
4 4 498
5 3 179
6 5 602
7 4 366
8 3 217
9 5 632
OUT 36 3698
10 4 440
11 5 592
12 3 204
13 4 478
14 4 307
15 5 552
16 4 483
17 3 189
18 4 471
IN 36 3716
TOTAL 72 7414

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.