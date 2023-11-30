The 2023 Hero World Challenge purse is set for $4.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Hero World Challenge field is headed by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players. Viktor Hovland is the defending champion in the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament that benefits his foundation.

The 20-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players required to be in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, with every player in the field allowed to play all 72 holes. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money, with the last-place player earning $120,000.

The event is played this year at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

This is the next-to-last sanctioned event of the year on the PGA Tour schedule. The tournament does not count toward the FedEx Cup points list and is considered a Challenge Event by the PGA Tour.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event does not get FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 30 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning does not come with the benefits of winning a full-field PGA Tour event, meaning OWGR points and money are essentially what's on the line.

2023 Hero World Challenge purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,000,000 2 $450,000 3 $300,000 4 $225,000 5 $200,000 6 $190,000 7 $185,000 8 $180,000 9 $175,000 10 $170,000 11 $165,000 12 $160,000 13 $155,000 14 $150,000 15 $145,000 16 $140,000 17 $135,000 18 $130,000 19 $125,000 20 $120,000

2023 Hero World Challenge: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2023 Hero World Challenge purse? The 2023 Hero World Challenge purse is $4.5 million.

How much is the 2023 Hero World Challenge winner's share? The 2023 Hero World Challenge winner's share is $1 million.

What is the 2023 Hero World Challenge field size? The 2023 Hero World Challenge field features 20 players.