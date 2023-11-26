2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Lakes Golf Club in Australia.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headlined by the likes of Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Adrian Meronk and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $1,700,000 purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

RANKING PLAYER Derek Ackerman Josh Armstrong John Axelsen Angel Ayora Aaron Baddeley Nathan Barbieri Lachlan Barker Haydn Barron Austin Bautista Braden Becker Kit Bittle Adam Bland Michael Block Pietro Bovari Sam Brazel Darcy Brereton Steven Brown Jack Buchanan Rafa Cabrera Bello Andrew Campbell Ben Campbell Phoenix Campbell Laurie Canter Jak Carter John Catlin Brett Coletta Nicolas Colsaerts Chris Crabtree Sean Crocker Harrison Crowe Cameron Davis Louis Dobbelaar Andrew Dodt Ben Eccles Oliver Farr Jarryd Felton Ben Ferguson Alex Fitzpatrick Lawry Flynn Grant Forrest Daniel Gale Nicolo Galletti Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Josh Geary Rhein Gibson Joshua Greer Matthew Griffin Jeffrey Guan Jordan Gumberg Marc Hammer Nick Hardy Tim Hart Simon Hawkes Michael Hendry Lucas Herbert Kazuki Higa Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Rico Hoey Hayden Hopewell David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino Denzel Ieremia Cameron John Matt Jones Sam Jones Philipp Katich Yuto Katsuragawa Andrew Kelly Frank Kennedy Taichi Kho Soren Kjeldsen Kazuma Kobori Andre Lautee Min Woo Lee Chang Gi Lee Marc Leishman Alexander Levy Peter Lonard John Lyras Robert MacIntyre Jay Mackenzie Haraldur Magnus Richard Mansell James Marchesani Andrew Martin Kade McBride Richard McEvoy Tom Mckibbin Connor McKinney Jake McLeod Adrian Meronk Kyle Michel David Micheluzzi Matthew Millar Jediah Morgan Joel Moscatel Taishi Moto Kerry Mountcastle Jack Munro Jack Murdoch Zach Murray Lukas Nemecz Joaquin Niemann Geoff Ogilvy Dimitrios Papadatos Eddie Pepperell Aaron Pike Pierre Pineau Mark Power Tom Power Horan Conor Purcell Anthony Quayle Brett Rankin Patrick Rodgers Brett Rumford Matias Sanchez Adam Scott Jason Scrivener John Senden Michael Sim Cameron Smith Elvis Smylie Travis Smyth Scott Strange Jasper Stubbs Julian Suri Zack Swanwick Connor Syme Rhys Thomas Jack Thompson Lincoln Tighe Luke Toomey Lars van Meijel Jhonattan Vegas Nick Voke Toby Walker Justin Warren Brady Watt Ben Wharton Gunner Wiebe Peter Wilson Blake Windred Christopher Wood Shae Wools-Cobb Sungjin Yeo Josh Younger Jordan Zunic

Top 50 players in 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field