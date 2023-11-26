2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: Players, rankings
2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field: Players, rankings

11/26/2023
The 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Lakes Golf Club in Australia.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open field is headlined by the likes of Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Adrian Meronk and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $1,700,000 purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

RANKING PLAYER
Derek Ackerman
Josh Armstrong
John Axelsen
Angel Ayora
Aaron Baddeley
Nathan Barbieri
Lachlan Barker
Haydn Barron
Austin Bautista
Braden Becker
Kit Bittle
Adam Bland
Michael Block
Pietro Bovari
Sam Brazel
Darcy Brereton
Steven Brown
Jack Buchanan
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Andrew Campbell
Ben Campbell
Phoenix Campbell 
Laurie Canter
Jak Carter
John Catlin
Brett Coletta
Nicolas Colsaerts
Chris Crabtree
Sean Crocker
Harrison Crowe
Cameron Davis
Louis Dobbelaar
Andrew Dodt
Ben Eccles
Oliver Farr
Jarryd Felton
Ben Ferguson
Alex Fitzpatrick
Lawry Flynn
Grant Forrest
Daniel Gale
Nicolo Galletti
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Josh Geary
Rhein Gibson
Joshua Greer
Matthew Griffin
Jeffrey Guan
Jordan Gumberg
Marc Hammer
Nick Hardy
Tim Hart
Simon Hawkes
Michael Hendry
Lucas Herbert
Kazuki Higa
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Hayden Hopewell
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
Denzel Ieremia
Cameron John
Matt Jones
Sam Jones
Philipp Katich
Yuto Katsuragawa
Andrew Kelly
Frank Kennedy
Taichi Kho
Soren Kjeldsen
Kazuma Kobori
Andre Lautee
Min Woo Lee
Chang Gi Lee
Marc Leishman
Alexander Levy
Peter Lonard
John Lyras
Robert MacIntyre
Jay Mackenzie
Haraldur Magnus
Richard Mansell
James Marchesani
Andrew Martin
Kade McBride
Richard McEvoy
Tom Mckibbin
Connor McKinney
Jake McLeod
Adrian Meronk
Kyle Michel
David Micheluzzi
Matthew Millar
Jediah Morgan
Joel Moscatel
Taishi Moto 
Kerry Mountcastle
Jack Munro
Jack Murdoch
Zach Murray
Lukas Nemecz
Joaquin Niemann
Geoff Ogilvy
Dimitrios Papadatos
Eddie Pepperell
Aaron Pike
Pierre Pineau
Mark Power
Tom Power Horan
Conor Purcell
Anthony Quayle
Brett Rankin
Patrick Rodgers
Brett Rumford
Matias Sanchez
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
John Senden
Michael Sim
Cameron Smith
Elvis Smylie
Travis Smyth
Scott Strange
Jasper Stubbs 
Julian Suri
Zack Swanwick 
Connor Syme
Rhys Thomas
Jack Thompson
Lincoln Tighe
Luke Toomey
Lars van Meijel
Jhonattan Vegas
Nick Voke
Toby Walker
Justin Warren
Brady Watt
Ben Wharton
Gunner Wiebe
Peter Wilson
Blake Windred
Christopher Wood
Shae Wools-Cobb
Sungjin Yeo
Josh Younger
Jordan Zunic

Top 50 players in 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

RANK PLAYER
18 Cameron Smith
44 Cameron Davis
45 Min Woo Lee
47 Adam Scott
48 Adrian Meronk

