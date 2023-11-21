Joburg Open history, results and past winners

The Joburg Open is a co-sanctioned event on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour, played in South Africa, with the event having been conducted since 2007.

The event was originally played with a field of 210 players, split over two courses until a weekend field was decided. In December 2017, the event was played as a tri-sanctioned event, including the Asian Tour, with the field increased to 240 players.

After not being played for two years, the event returned to the schedule in November 2020 and has since been a co-sanctioned event with 156 players.

Charl Schwartzel and Richard Sterne hold the record for the most Joburg Open wins with two each.

The Joburg Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

Joburg Open format

Joburg Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Joburg Open hosts

2007-2017: Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club 2020: Randpark Golf Club

Joburg Open past sponsors

Joburg Open has had a singular name over the years:

2007-present: Joburg Open

Joburg Open history & results

Stroke-play results