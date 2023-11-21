Joburg Open history, results and past winners
11/21/2023
The Joburg Open is a co-sanctioned event on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour, played in South Africa, with the event having been conducted since 2007.

The event was originally played with a field of 210 players, split over two courses until a weekend field was decided. In December 2017, the event was played as a tri-sanctioned event, including the Asian Tour, with the field increased to 240 players.

After not being played for two years, the event returned to the schedule in November 2020 and has since been a co-sanctioned event with 156 players.

Charl Schwartzel and Richard Sterne hold the record for the most Joburg Open wins with two each.

The Joburg Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years.

Joburg Open format

Joburg Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Joburg Open hosts

  1. 2007-2017: Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club
  2. 2020: Randpark Golf Club

Joburg Open past sponsors

Joburg Open has had a singular name over the years:

  • 2007-present: Joburg Open

Joburg Open history & results

Stroke-play results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY
2022 Dan Bradbury 263 −21 3
2021 Thriston Lawrence 130[b] −12 4
2020 Joachim B. Hansen 265 −19 2
2019 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
2018 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
2017 (Dec) Shubhankar Sharma 264 −23 3
2017 (Feb) Darren Fichardt 200[c] −15 1
2016 Haydn Porteous 269 −18 2
2015 Andy Sullivan 270 −17 2
2014 George Coetzee 268 −19 3
2013 Richard Sterne (2) 260 −27 7
2012 Branden Grace 270 −17 1
2011 Charl Schwartzel (2) 265 −19 4
2010 Charl Schwartzel 261 −23 6
2009 Anders Hansen 269 −15 1
2008 Richard Sterne 271 −13 PO
2007 Ariel Cañete 266 −19 2

