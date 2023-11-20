2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field: Players, rankings
European Tour

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

11/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Cam Smith LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Adrian Meronk and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, as this event is co-sanctioned.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $2,000,000 purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
Derek Ackerman
Maverick Antcliff
Josh Armstrong
John Axelsen
Nathan Barbieri
Lachlan Barker
Haydn Barron
Austin Bautista
Braden Becker
Kit Bittle
Adam Bland
Gregory Bourdy
Pietro Bovari
Sam Brazel
Darcy Brereton
Steven Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Andrew Campbell
Laurie Canter
Jak Carter
John Catlin
Anthony Choat
Brett Coletta
Nicolas Colsaerts
James Conran
Chris Crabtree
Sean Crocker
Harrison Crowe
Cameron Davis
Louis Dobbelaar
Matthew Docking
Andrew Dodt
Samuel Eaves
Ben Eccles
Oliver Farr
Jarryd Felton
Ben Ferguson
Alex Fitzpatrick
Nick Flanagan
Lawry Flynn
Grant Forrest
Marcus Fraser
Daniel Gale
Zinyo Garcia
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Josh Geary
James Gibellini
Rhein Gibson
Joshua Greer
Matthew Griffin
Jeffrey Guan
Jordan Gumberg
Marc Hammer
Tim Hart
Simon Hawkes
Scott Hend
Michael Hendry
Lucas Herbert
Kazuki Higa
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Hayden Hopewell
Tom Power Horan
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Denzel Ieremia
Cameron John
Sam Jones
Philipp Katich
Andrew Kelly
Frank Kennedy
TJ King
Soren Kjeldsen
Douglas Klein
Kazuma Kobori
Andre Lautee
Deyen Lawson
Min Woo Lee
Chang Gi Lee
Marc Leishman
Alexander Levy
Peter Lonard
Curtis Luck
John Lyras
Robert MacIntyre
Jay Mackenzie
Haraldur Magnus
Richard Mansell
James Marchesani
Andrew Martin
Kade McBride
Richard McEvoy
Tom Mckibbin
Connor McKinney
Matt McLean
Jake McLeod
James Mee
Adrian Meronk
Kyle Michel
David Micheluzzi
Matthew Millar
Jediah Morgan
Kerry Mountcastle
Jack Munro
Jack Murdoch
Zach Murray
Joel Moscatel Nachsh
Lukas Nemecz
Joaquin Niemann
Geoff Ogilvy
Wade Ormsby
Rod Pampling
Dimitrios Papadatos
Eddie Pepperell
Aaron Pike
Terry Pilkadaris
Pierre Pineau
Mark Power
Conor Purcell
Anthony Quayle
Brett Rankin
Brett Rumford
Matias Sanchez
Levi Sclater
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
John Senden
Michael Sim
Todd Sinnott
Cameron Smith
Elvis Smylie
Matthew Stieger
Scott Strange
Julian Suri
Connor Syme
Rhys Thomas
Jack Thompson
Lincoln Tighe
Lars van Meijel
Jhonattan Vegas
Nick Voke
Toby Walker
Justin Warren
Brady Watt
Ben Wharton
Gunner Wiebe
Aaron Wilkin
Peter Wilson
Blake Windred
Christopher Wood
Shae Wools-Cobb
Sung Jin Yeo
Josh Younger
Jordan Zunic

Top 50 players in 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field

RANK PLAYER
18 Cameron Smith
45 Min Woo Lee
47 Adam Scott
48 Adrian Meronk

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.