2023 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Any Yang, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Yang earned the biggest win of her career and dominated the host course in the process, shooting 27-under 261 to beat Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka by three shots in the final event of the season.

Lilia Vu, who won last week in the Tampa area and locked up the Player of the Year award this week, finished in solo fourth place to end her breakout year.

Yang won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Yang picks up the win in the 32nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Yang earned a five-year LPGA Tour exemption.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 60 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule is now complete for the year.

2023 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

