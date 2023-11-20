2023 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Amy Yang
The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Any Yang, who earned the LPGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Yang earned the biggest win of her career and dominated the host course in the process, shooting 27-under 261 to beat Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka by three shots in the final event of the season.

Lilia Vu, who won last week in the Tampa area and locked up the Player of the Year award this week, finished in solo fourth place to end her breakout year.

Yang won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Yang picks up the win in the 32nd LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time this LPGA Tour season.

By winning the event, Yang earned a five-year LPGA Tour exemption.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 60 players finishing the tournament after a cut was not made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule is now complete for the year.

2023 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R$ TOT MONEY
1 Amy Yang -27 68 63 64 66 261 $2,000,000
T2 Alison Lee -24 66 64 68 66 264 $445,000
T2 Nasa Hataoka -24 63 67 65 69 264 $445,000
4 Lilia Vu -21 70 66 66 65 267 $250,000
5 Atthaya Thitikul -20 67 66 69 66 268 $195,000
T6 Ruoning Yin -19 63 68 69 69 269 $135,000
T6 Xiyu Lin -19 67 66 66 70 269 $135,000
T8 Nelly Korda -18 68 68 66 68 270 $98,500
T8 Minjee Lee -18 64 67 69 70 270 $98,500
T10 Yu Liu -17 66 71 68 66 271 $85,250
T10 Carlota Ciganda -17 71 70 63 67 271 $85,250
12 Brooke M. Henderson -15 69 67 66 71 273 $80,000
T13 Rose Zhang -14 71 66 70 67 274 $75,000
T13 Yuna Nishimura -14 70 67 70 67 274 $75,000
T13 Hyo Joo Kim -14 69 67 70 68 274 $75,000
T16 Celine Boutier -13 69 70 70 66 275 $66,714
T16 Madelene Sagstrom -13 68 69 71 67 275 $66,714
T16 Jasmine Suwannapura -13 70 67 70 68 275 $66,714
T16 Charley Hull -13 68 69 70 68 275 $66,714
T16 A Lim Kim -13 69 70 67 69 275 $66,714
T16 Georgia Hall -13 66 71 69 69 275 $66,714
T16 Ayaka Furue -13 69 65 70 71 275 $66,714
T23 Sei Young Kim -12 71 70 68 67 276 $60,500
T23 Hye-Jin Choi -12 66 71 70 69 276 $60,500
T23 Hannah Green -12 70 69 67 70 276 $60,500
T23 Yuka Saso -12 68 69 69 70 276 $60,500
T27 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 70 70 68 69 277 $57,000
T27 Cheyenne Knight -11 69 69 69 70 277 $57,000
T27 Patty Tavatanakit -11 66 69 70 72 277 $57,000
T30 Linn Grant -10 69 71 72 66 278 $53,125
T30 Ally Ewing -10 71 68 69 70 278 $53,125
T30 Linnea Strom -10 68 70 70 70 278 $53,125
T30 Jennifer Kupcho -10 67 70 71 70 278 $53,125
T30 Gaby Lopez -10 71 65 72 70 278 $53,125
T30 Gemma Dryburgh -10 75 65 64 74 278 $53,125
T36 Megan Khang -9 71 70 72 66 279 $49,375
T36 Hae Ran Ryu -9 69 71 71 68 279 $49,375
T36 Alexa Pano -9 70 71 69 69 279 $49,375
T36 Leona Maguire -9 68 71 71 69 279 $49,375
T40 Chanettee Wannasaen -8 72 72 69 67 280 $47,000
T40 Allisen Corpuz -8 69 69 74 68 280 $47,000
T40 Esther Henseleit -8 68 73 70 69 280 $47,000
T43 Peiyun Chien -7 72 71 68 70 281 $45,750
T43 Jenny Shin -7 72 68 71 70 281 $45,750
T45 Maja Stark -6 73 68 73 68 282 $44,750
T45 Danielle Kang -6 75 69 67 71 282 $44,750
T47 Angel Yin -5 71 70 68 74 283 $43,500
T47 Bianca Pagdanganan -5 73 66 70 74 283 $43,500
T47 Grace Kim -5 69 68 70 76 283 $43,500
T50 Aditi Ashok -4 70 71 72 71 284 $42,000
T50 Sarah Kemp -4 71 71 70 72 284 $42,000
T50 Pajaree Anannarukarn -4 70 68 73 73 284 $42,000
T50 Ashleigh Buhai -4 68 70 73 73 284 $42,000
T50 Anna Nordqvist -4 65 71 69 79 284 $42,000
55 Perrine Delacour E 72 72 72 72 288 $41,250
56 Elizabeth Szokol 1 70 67 81 71 289 $41,000
T57 Andrea Lee 2 72 74 71 73 290 $40,625
T57 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 73 71 70 76 290 $40,625

